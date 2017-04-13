The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

World, Europe

Jadhav execution: We're not in position to judge the process, says UN

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 8:23 am IST

UN said at his daily briefing here in response to a question on the death sentence awarded to Jadhav by a Pakistani military court.

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: PTI)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: PTI)

United Nations: Amid spiralling Indo-Pak tensions over the death sentence handed down by Pakistan to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, the UN on Thursday underlined the need for the two countries to engage in dialogue. However, the world body said it was not in a position to comment on Jadhav’s case.

“We are not in the position to judge the process, to have a position on this particular (Kulbhushan Jadhav) case,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at his daily briefing here in response to a question on the death sentence awarded to Jadhav by a Pakistani military court.

“Overall in terms of relations between India and Pakistan, we continue to underline the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue,” Dujarric said.

His remarks come just days after Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa approved Jadhav’s execution after a military court sentenced him to death for “espionage and sabotage activities”, evoking a sharp reaction from India which warned Islamabad to consider the consequences on bilateral ties if he is hanged.

Reacting strongly to Jadhav’s sentencing, India has said that if the ruling was carried out, “the government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder”.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, un secretary general, antonio guterres, world news

MOST POPULAR

1

How to install Windows 10 updates without an internet connection

2

1,470 economists send Trump letter to support immigrants

3

UK: 100 years of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, story retold

4

Abhay Deol slams Bollywood celebrities, calls them out for endorsing fairness products

5

Sewer hole explodes after man throws cigarette in it

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham