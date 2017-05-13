The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:38 PM IST

World, Europe

Hospitals hit by cyber attack: UK National Health Service

AFP
Published : May 12, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2017, 9:16 pm IST

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said attack was apparently caused by a piece of malware, Wanna Decryptor.

Several individual British health service trusts, each responsible for several hospitals, reported problems with their computer systems. (Photo: Representational)
  Several individual British health service trusts, each responsible for several hospitals, reported problems with their computer systems. (Photo: Representational)

London: Several British hospitals were hit by a cyber attack on Friday, the country's National Health Service said, forcing some to divert ambulances to other clinics and urge people not to contact their doctors.

"A number of NHS organisations have reported to NHS Digital that they have been affected by a ransomware attack," the public health service said in a statement.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre is assisting the investigation into the incident, apparently caused by a piece of malware called Wanna Decryptor, it said.

"At this stage, we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed," the statement said, adding: "This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organisations from across a range of sectors."

Several individual British health service trusts, each responsible for several hospitals, reported problems with their computer systems.

"We are aware of a major IT secure system attack. All IT systems have been temporarily shut down," Derbyshire Community Health Services said on Twitter.

Blackpool Hospitals NHS Trust, which includes six hospitals, said: "Please don't attend A&E unless it's an emergency" and "Please avoid contacting your GP practice unless absolutely necessary".

A spokesman for Barts Health NHS Trust in London said it was experiencing "major IT disruption" and delays at all four of its hospitals.

"We have activated our major incident plan to make sure we can maintain the safety and welfare of patients," the spokesman said. “We are very sorry that we have to cancel routine appointments, and would ask members of the public to use other NHS services wherever possible. Ambulances are being diverted to neighbouring hospitals."

Tags: cyber attack, security, healthcare
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Al-Qaeda in Yemen to reward AK-47 for first prize winner of its quiz

2

Sarkar 3 movie review: Political mishap of a film

3

South Korean prez Moon Jae-In scraps history textbooks introduced by Park admin

4

Once male officer, Argentina’s first transgender police chief takes charge

5

Poster of Pope Francis kissing a devil-like Trump appears in Rome

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham