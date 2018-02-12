The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

World, Europe

World War 2 bomb discovered in Thames, London Airport closes down

AFP
Published : Feb 12, 2018, 8:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2018, 8:13 am IST

The ordnance was discovered in King George V Dock, close to the runway of London's most central airport, during planned works.

'A 214m (234-yard) exclusion zone has been implemented as a precaution by the Met Police. As a result, London City Airport is currently closed,' the airport said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | ANI | Representational)
 'A 214m (234-yard) exclusion zone has been implemented as a precaution by the Met Police. As a result, London City Airport is currently closed,' the airport said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | ANI | Representational)

London: London City Airport announced its closure on Sunday after a World War 2 bomb was discovered in the nearby River Thames.

The ordnance was discovered in King George V Dock, close to the runway of London's most central airport, during planned works.

"A 214m (234-yard) exclusion zone has been implemented as a precaution by the Met Police. As a result, London City Airport is currently closed," the airport said in a statement.

Travellers were told to avoid the airport; "All passengers due to travel from London City on Monday are advised to contact their airline for further information."

City Airport operates short-haul flights and is located in east London, close to the Canary Wharf business district.

The Metropolitan Police said the discovery was reported before dawn on Sunday, at around 0500 GMT, and the exclusion zone was put in place at 2200 GMT.

The decision was taken "to ensure that the ordnance can be safely dealt with whilst limiting any risk to the public," police said in a statement.

The unexploded ordnance is being dealt with by specialist police officers working alongside the Royal Navy.

Thousands of bombs were dropped on London during the "Blitz" by German Air Forces between September 1940 and May 1941.

Tags: london city airport, river thames, bomb, metropolitan police, german air forces
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan banned in Pakistan: Twitterati furious over the issue

2

'Kaala' starring Rajinikanth to hit the screens on April 27

3

Apple AirPods explode in Tampa

4

India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: South Africa keep series alive with five-wicket win

5

Man hospitalised as his rectum falls out after playing phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer web series 'Love Per Sqare Feet'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend the screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham