The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

World, Europe

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 10:33 am IST

The girl will have a house manager, 3 housekeepers, gardener, a lady's maid and a butler, along with 3 footmen, private chef and chauffeur.

The staffers will be employed at the family's new luxurious mansion, bought so that the daughter won't have to stay in general student accommodation during the 4 years she spends studying at the University of St Andrew, Scotland. (Photo: Flickr)
 The staffers will be employed at the family's new luxurious mansion, bought so that the daughter won't have to stay in general student accommodation during the 4 years she spends studying at the University of St Andrew, Scotland. (Photo: Flickr)

London: An unnamed Indian billionaire's daughter has been dubbed the "poshest" student in the UK after it was claimed that her family is hiring 12 staff members to help her during her studies at a Scottish university. 

The first-year student at the University of St Andrew on the east coast of Scotland will have a house manager, three housekeepers, a gardener, a lady's maid and a butler on hand to help her, along with three footmen, a private chef and chauffeur, The Sun newspaper reported. 

They will be employed at the family's new luxurious mansion, bought so that the daughter won't have to stay in general student accommodation during the four years she spends studying at the leading Scottish university. 

An advert was placed a few months ago looking for "an outgoing, cheerful" maid with an energetic personality to work within the household. 

According to the advert, the maid would be in charge of "waking principal up, liaising with other staff regarding routine and schedule (and) assisting with grooming." The staff will also be responsible for wardrobe management and personal shopping, the job requirement posted by recruitment agency Silver Swan said. 

The butler will be in charge of the student's staff, who will be expected to open doors for her whenever possible, and footmen will serve meals, lay the table and clean. 

The “ultra high net worth (UHNW) family” are described as very formal who want experienced staff, the advert notes in reference to the various roles on offer, which are said to pay around 30,000 pounds a year. 

Tags: university of st andrew, indian billionaire
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

2

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

3

Genes are key to academic success, says study

4

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

5

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham