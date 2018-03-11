The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 | Last Update : 05:47 PM IST

World, Europe

Compared turban to wearing trainers: Racist UK bar throws Sikh student out

PTI
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 3:22 pm IST

He tried to explain to a bouncer who approached him that the turban protected his hair and was part of his religion.

Amrik Singh, 22, claimed that he was ordered to leave Rush Late Bar in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, Saturday for wearing his religious headgear. (Representational Image)
 Amrik Singh, 22, claimed that he was ordered to leave Rush Late Bar in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, Saturday for wearing his religious headgear. (Representational Image)

London: A Sikh law student in the UK felt "victimised" after he was dragged out of a bar because he was wearing a turban, media reports said.

Amrik Singh, 22, claimed that he was ordered to leave Rush Late Bar in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, Saturday for wearing his religious headgear, the BBC reported.

Mr Singh was told that the bar had a "no headwear" policy.

He tried to explain to a bouncer who approached him that the turban protected his hair and was part of his religion. But his pleas were ignored - and he was "dragged away" from his friends before being removed from the venue, the report said.

Mr Singh was also allegedly told, "I didn't think you were allowed to come in a pub and drink anyway."

Also Read: Muslim go back: Sikh man’s turban ripped off in racist attack outside UK parl

"I'm heartbroken. The reason why I was removed was because I refused to remove my turban," he wrote on Facebook.

Mr Singh said the bouncer had approached him saying that he needed to remove his turban, the report said. "I explained that a turban isn't just headgear, but part of my religion and that it protected my hair - and that I was allowed to wear a turban in public," he said.

"The bouncer ignored this and said I needed to take it off. I refused and was subsequently dragged away from my friends," he added.

"The fact that I was being removed because of my religious views really upset me. My ancestors have fought for the British army previously," the Sun reported Mr Singh as saying.

"Furthermore, my parents and I were born in Britain and all uphold British values," he said.

"The worst part of it was the fact he compared my turban to wearing a pair of trainers," Mr Singh, a final year law student at Nottingham Trent University, added.

The management, however, has apologised and said the staff involved faced suspension pending an investigation.

In a statement to the Labour councillor for Mansfield, Sonya Ward, Rush Late Bar said that it was not their policy.

"Good morning, this is absolutely NOT our policy. We are investigating this incident and the security member in question has been suspended," Ms Ward shared the statement on Twitter.

In February, an Indian Sikh environmental activist's turban was ripped by a white man shouting "Muslim go back" during a racist attack outside the Parliament in UK.

Tags: sikh, racism, facebook
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham