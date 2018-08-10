The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 07:25 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Joe Root’s men, meanwhile, will hope to break England’s winless jinx against Asian teams at the home of cricket. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain
 
World, Europe

Further sanctions will be seen as 'declaration of economic war': Russia warns US

AFP
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 6:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 6:20 pm IST

The warning came after the US unveiled a raft of new sanctions against Russia over its alleged use of Novichok nerve agent in Britain.

The announcement of the sanctions prompted Russian stocks and the ruble to tumble on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
  The announcement of the sanctions prompted Russian stocks and the ruble to tumble on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: Russia warned on Friday that if the US followed through with threats to impose further harsh economic sanctions it would be seen as a "declaration of economic war".

The warning by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev came after Washington unveiled a raft of new sanctions against Russia over its alleged use of the Novichok nerve agent against a former double agent which Britain has blamed on Moscow.

The incident, which took place in a city in southern England in March, triggered a major diplomatic crisis despite Russia's denial of any role.

The announcement of the sanctions prompted Russian stocks and the ruble to tumble on Thursday.

"While I don't want to comment on the talk about future sanctions, I can say that if we end up with something like a ban on banking activities or the use of certain currencies, we can clearly call this a declaration of economic war," Medvedev was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

"And we must absolutely respond to this war. By economic means, by political means and if necessary by other means," he added.

"Our American friends must understand this."

Announced late on Wednesday, the first set of sanctions, which will take effect in just under two weeks, impose a ban on the export to Russia of "national security sensitive" US technologies.

Until now such exports had been previously allowed on a case-by-case basis, with a senior State Department official saying the move could cut off hundreds of millions of dollars worth of exports to Russia.

Further sanctions loom?

A second round of sanctions that could go into effect 90 days later would cut far deeper, including blocking all American bank loans to Russian entities, an outright ban on US exports to Russia, and suspension of diplomatic relations.

The State Department said the sanctions were aimed at punishing Moscow for having "used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law", mandated under the Chemical and Biological Weapons and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991.

However the sanctions announcement could bolster US President Donald Trump's claim that his administration is taking a tough stance on Moscow, even as he continues to denounce as a "witch hunt" an independent probe whether his election campaign colluded with Russia.

According to the 1991 Act, the president shall tighten the penalties within 90 days, unless the party in question provides "reliable assurances" that it no longer engages in such activities, and allows on-site inspections by United Nations observers.

Russia had on Thursday responded furiously to the sanctions, denouncing them as "categorically unacceptable" as the markets tumbled and the ruble fell to its lowest level in almost two years.

On Wednesday, Russia's Kommersant daily published excerpts from another piece of draft US legislation which proposes a ban on US citizens purchasing Russian sovereign debt as well as steps against the country's biggest banks as well as its oil and gas sector, a key driver of the economy.

The sanctions follow the US Treasury's imposition of sanctions in March against 19 Russian citizens and five entities for interfering in the 2016 US election, the toughest steps against Moscow since Trump took office.

Also in March, Washington ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats, and the closure of Russia's consulate general in Seattle over the Novichok incident.

The Russian economy has only recently started to recover from international sanctions imposed on Moscow in 2014 over its actions in Ukraine and a crash in oil prices the same year.

Tags: us sanctions, dmitry medvedev, russia economic sanctions, russia-us ties
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City)

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain

2

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

3

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

4

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

5

Here's why Shahid Kapoor is feeling 'on top of the world'

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham