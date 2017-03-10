The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 10, 2017 | Last Update : 04:07 PM IST

World, Europe

Video: Drunk man jailed for 13 years for physically abusing his girlfriend

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Mar 10, 2017, 3:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2017, 4:02 pm IST

Power admitted his offence in Birmingham Crown Court after a brief trial of the case.

Upon examination, paramedics told investigators that the victim suffered multiple fractures. (Photo: AP)
 Upon examination, paramedics told investigators that the victim suffered multiple fractures. (Photo: AP)

Birmingham: A 37-year-old man from UK was jailed for 13 years after he confessed to brutally beating and abusing his girlfriend with the intention of causing body harm.

Vile Mark Power, a resident of Erdington in Birmingham left his girlfriend with a fractured pelvis and eye socket after attacking her during a fit of rage, reported Daily Mail. Power admitted his offence in Birmingham Crown Court after a brief trial of the case.

During the trial, prosecutors told the court that the Power beat the victim so hard that she was found by police officials groaning in pain and in a pool of blood. Upon examination, paramedics told investigators that the victim suffered multiple fractures.

A video footage of the incident shows how the 47-year-old victim is thrown around 'like a rag doll' before hitting her head against a radiator, where she lies motionless for a while until Power attacks her again.

The attacker then drags the victim to another room and brutally beats her as she cowers on the floor.

Sentencing him to 13 years in jail, Judge Avik Mukherjee said that Power has been banned from contacting the victim ever.

“This was a brutal, sustained and relentless attack upon her, a person who loved you and stood by you after that assault in 2014. You were out of control through alcohol.
However the incident started what you did to her was unforgivable,” he said.

“The catalogue of injuries she sustained are horrendous. You tried to permanently damage her physically and mentally,” the judge added.

Walking with the support of crutches, the teary-eyed victim said, “The effects of what he did to me terrible and life changing. I was in intensive care and spent four weeks in hospital.”

“I rely on my family and friends for support and my daily needs. I am unable to walk properly and need help for the simplest of tasks. 'I am struggling to cope and on medication due to the injuries I sustained,” she added.

Tags: birmingham crown court, police officials

MOST POPULAR

1

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

2

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

3

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab

4

Second baby girl’s arrival awaited: Mark Zuckerberg and wife

5

Kohli, Smith in peace talks to solve India, Australia crisis

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham