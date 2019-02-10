Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 | Last Update : 05:03 PM IST

World, Europe

Indian doctors in UK protest ‘unfair’ health surcharge

PTI
Published : Feb 10, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2019, 4:54 pm IST

UK-based Indian doctors and healthcare professionals are campaigning against what they describe as an “unfair” doubling.

It is imposed on anyone in the UK on a work, study or family visa for longer than six months in order to raise additional funds for the country’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS). (Representational Image)
 It is imposed on anyone in the UK on a work, study or family visa for longer than six months in order to raise additional funds for the country’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS). (Representational Image)

LONDON: UK-based Indian doctors and healthcare professionals are campaigning against what they describe as an “unfair” doubling of a health surcharge imposed on professionals from outside European Union (EU) living and working in Britain. The“Immigration Health Surcharge” was introduced in April 2015 and from December last year, it was hiked from 200 pounds to 400 pounds per year.

It is imposed on anyone in the UK on a work, study or family visa for longer than six months in order to raise additional funds for the country’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), the UK’s largest representative body for Indian-origin doctors, is lobbying the UK Home Office for a rethink over the charge, arguing that it would have an adverse impact on their attempt to recruit more healthcare professionals from India to meet staff shortages in the NHS.

“Clinicians wishing to work in the UK are already facing burdensome processes relating to regulation and immigration, and this surcharge is only going to see UK losing out on quality healthcare professionals from non-EU countries,” notes a letter from BAPIO president Ramesh Mehta and secretary Parag Singhal, sent to UK home secretary Sajid Javid last week.

“The current policy adversely affects the attraction of working in the NHS and will sabotage our own requirements of providing quality health services to our patients. Therefore, in the interest of patient safety and improved morale of the immigrant workforce, we request that this unfair and highly discriminatory health surcharge for NHS-employed professionals should be reversed with immediate effect,” the letter states.

According to the organisation, one in 11 NHS clinical posts are currently unfilled, rising to one in eight for nursing vacancies, and the severe shortage is likely to grow to around 250,000 by 2030. Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals from countries like India are often referred to as the “backbone” of the UK’s healthcare system as they take up critical posts across hospitals and clinics in the country, the BAPIO pointed out.

BAPIO has been at the centre of organising fellowship programmes for doctors from India to fill NHS shortages while completing their training in Britain as a “win-win” arrangement.

But it fears these efforts would be hit as a result of the additional financial burden imposed by the health surcharge.

“These professionals are paying their taxes, including National Insurance (NI) contributions, in addition to providing quality health services in over-stretched hospitals. Such an additional burden will make them feel demoralised and discriminated,” said Prof. Singhal.

The health surcharge is payable by nationals from countries like India if they are seeking to live in the UK for six months or more, or to extend their stay. The payment is made at the time the immigration application is made and is payable annually until such time as the person is granted indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in the UK, or returns to their home country at the end of their visa period.

Short-term migrants, including tourists on visitor visas, are charged differently for secondary care treatment by the NHS at the point of visa access. Other groups have also questioned the extremely high surcharge on the grounds that it amounted to “double taxation” for long-term migrants, who are already expected to make tax contributions towards the care system. “Most people who do move here will work and they will pay tax. So doubling this charge is a form of double taxation. People are going to be ending up paying for the NHS twice,” said Satbir Singh, chief executive of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Migrants.

The UK government says since the surcharge was introduced in 2015, it has raised over 600 million pounds, which has been ploughed back into health budgets. It expects to raise an estimated 220 million pounds in extra funding with doubling of the surcharge, with the funds aimed at “sustaining and protecting” the healthcare system.

“We welcome use of the NHS by long term residents who still need leave to remain, but we believe it is right that they make a fair and proportionate contribution to its long-term sustainability,” a UK Home Office spokesperson said. “Parliament agrees and has approved the order we proposed to increase the immigration health surcharge so it better reflects the actual costs to the NHS,” the spokesperson added.

 

Tags: healthcare professionals, doctors in uk, european union, nhs
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

Officials signed a short-term agreement on Sunday to boost South Korea's contribution toward the upkeep of US troops (Representational Image)

South Korea signs deal to pay more for US troops after Trump's demand

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on Saturday said it has extended the adoption of interactive forms of statement. (Representational Image)

Abu Dhabi includes Hindi as third official court language

Few royal watchers seriously expect Prince Philip to be punished by the police. (File Photo)

Prince Philip, 97, surrenders driving licence month after car crash

Chennel NewsAsia quoted the Mexican newspaper El Universal daily as stating that eyewitnesses had seen the alleged attacker stepping out of a car and started shooting at Rodriguez from a point-blank range more than eight times. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Mexico: Radio journalist shot dead, second media person killed this year

MOST POPULAR

1

Abu Dhabi includes Hindi as third official court language

2

Prince Philip, 97, surrenders driving licence month after car crash

3

Man strangles pregnant wife to death, sleeps beside body before surrendering next day

4

Virginia Lieutenant Governor faces second sexual misconduct charge

5

Now access over 350 radio stations with Alexa in India

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham