Muslim girls must take mixed school swimming classes: Europe court

Published : Jan 10, 2017, 5:23 pm IST
A Turkish-Swiss couple had argued that the classes violated their beliefs.

The court ruled that the refusal by authorities in the Swiss city of Basel to exempt the couple's two daughters from swimming lessons was justified by the need to promote the children's social integration. (Photo: Pixabay)
Strasbourg, France: Muslim parents cannot refuse to send their daughters to mixed school-run swimming lessons, Europe's rights top court found, ruling on a challenge by a Turkish-Swiss couple who argued the classes violated their beliefs.

The court ruled that the refusal by authorities in the Swiss city of Basel to exempt the couple's two daughters from swimming lessons was justified by the need to promote the children's social integration.

