The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

World, Europe

35 killed as strong earthquake jolts Mexico

AFP
Published : Sep 9, 2017, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2017, 2:51 am IST

8.2-magnitude tremors country’s worst in 100 years.

People gather on a street in downtown Mexico City on Thursday during an earthquake. (Photo: AFP)
 People gather on a street in downtown Mexico City on Thursday during an earthquake. (Photo: AFP)

Mexico City: Mexico was severely jolted on late Thursday night by its most powerful earthquake in a century which killed at least 35 people as it struck the Pacific coast, officials said on Friday.

President Enrique Pena Nieto described the 8.2 magnitude quake as “a major earthquake, the strongest in the past 100 years.” The southeastern Pacific coast states of Oaxaca and Chiapas appeared to have borne the brunt of the damage, with 23 people killed in Oaxaca alone, governor Alejandro Murat said. The worst destruction appeared to be in Juchitan, in the state of Oaxaca, where 17 people were confirmed dead, according to the head of the emergency response agency, Ricardo de la Cruz.

Officials said the death toll could rise. “There are houses that collapsed with people inside,” Luis Felipe Puente, the agency’s director general, said.

A hotel also collapsed in Juchitan, the town hall partly caved in and many homes were badly damaged. Two children were killed in neighbouring Tabasco state, the governor said. One was crushed by a collapsing wall. The other, an infant on a respirator, died after the quake triggered a power outage.

Sirens wailed across Mexico City on Thursday warning its estimated 20 million population of a rapidly approaching quake from the Pacific, the latest use of its effective early warning system.

By the time alarmed residents felt the first shockwaves from the 8.2 magnitude quake, many had already made it onto the streets or into parks, well away from trembling and swaying buildings. For the past two decades, Mexico’s seismic alert system, known by the initials Cires, has provided the city with an early warning of disaster, using a hundred sensors placed along its Pacific coast, where the risk of an earthquake is greatest.

It can take a minute for seismic waves from a quake’s epicentre to reach the capital, several hundred kilometers away. Even at that distance, Mexico City is vulnerable because it sits on an ancient lakebed and the relatively loose soil makes it prone to severe shaking. Once the earthquake is detected, the system sets off a radio wave that triggers alarms in schools, ministries and offices, and automatically interrupts radio broadcasts. Such technology was not available at the time of the 8.1 magnitude earthquake of September 19, 1985, which killed more than 10,000 people. The servers used by the cires are installed in an old three-storey house and are on a constant electronic watch for any ground vibrations that will trigger an alarm.

Tags: earthquake, enrique pena nieto, mexico city

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget curved OLED displays, holographic panels are the future of smartphones

2

Video of slap bet goes viral after Noida teen loses 25% of hearing ability

3

Media painted me an arrogant monster, was shocked about reports on me: Kapil

4

New study claims low-fat diets could be harmful

5

Mangoes may keep heart diseases, diabetes at bay

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham