35 killed as strong earthquake jolts Mexico

8.2-magnitude tremors country’s worst in 100 years.

Mexico City: Mexico was severely jolted on late Thursday night by its most powerful earthquake in a century which killed at least 35 people as it struck the Pacific coast, officials said on Friday.

President Enrique Pena Nieto described the 8.2 magnitude quake as “a major earthquake, the strongest in the past 100 years.” The southeastern Pacific coast states of Oaxaca and Chiapas appeared to have borne the brunt of the damage, with 23 people killed in Oaxaca alone, governor Alejandro Murat said. The worst destruction appeared to be in Juchitan, in the state of Oaxaca, where 17 people were confirmed dead, according to the head of the emergency response agency, Ricardo de la Cruz.

Officials said the death toll could rise. “There are houses that collapsed with people inside,” Luis Felipe Puente, the agency’s director general, said.

A hotel also collapsed in Juchitan, the town hall partly caved in and many homes were badly damaged. Two children were killed in neighbouring Tabasco state, the governor said. One was crushed by a collapsing wall. The other, an infant on a respirator, died after the quake triggered a power outage.

Sirens wailed across Mexico City on Thursday warning its estimated 20 million population of a rapidly approaching quake from the Pacific, the latest use of its effective early warning system.

By the time alarmed residents felt the first shockwaves from the 8.2 magnitude quake, many had already made it onto the streets or into parks, well away from trembling and swaying buildings. For the past two decades, Mexico’s seismic alert system, known by the initials Cires, has provided the city with an early warning of disaster, using a hundred sensors placed along its Pacific coast, where the risk of an earthquake is greatest.

It can take a minute for seismic waves from a quake’s epicentre to reach the capital, several hundred kilometers away. Even at that distance, Mexico City is vulnerable because it sits on an ancient lakebed and the relatively loose soil makes it prone to severe shaking. Once the earthquake is detected, the system sets off a radio wave that triggers alarms in schools, ministries and offices, and automatically interrupts radio broadcasts. Such technology was not available at the time of the 8.1 magnitude earthquake of September 19, 1985, which killed more than 10,000 people. The servers used by the cires are installed in an old three-storey house and are on a constant electronic watch for any ground vibrations that will trigger an alarm.