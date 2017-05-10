The Asian Age | News

Portugal: 21-year-old kills gay partner with spear for demanding more sex, jailed

Published : May 9, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
A psychiatrist found Reicha an 'explosive personality' who showed 'indifference' to his crime.

The three bench judge ordered 13 years of imprisonment to Reicha for homicide (File Photo)
Lisbon: A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for stabbing his gay lover with a spear at the latter’s house in April last year. The accused killed his partner because he was demanding more sex, the court heard.

According to report in Daily Mail, the Portugal court found Eugenio Felipe Reicha, a gardener by profession, guilty for the heinous crime.

Reicha reportedly pulled out Simon Carley-Pocock’s intestines out while stabbing him.

Simon Carley-Pocock, a former British accountant had settled in Portugal for peaceful life post retirement, was found dead with wounds to his chest, stomach and head.

The three bench judge ordered 13 years of imprisonment to Reicha for homicide and one and 6 months for robbing things from Carley-Pocock’s house.

The incident came into light when Reicha was driving an Audi without license and was apprehended by Portuguese police. This is when the police discovered a spear in his custody with blood stains on it.

Reicha confessed to the crime and was tried in court of law. Almost after a year of trial and at least 6 hearings, the court ordered him punishment of imprisonmnet.

Public prosecutor Brizida Miguel during his argument in court said: “Eugenio Reicha did what he did with the intention of causing his victim's death, without any apparent motive”.

The court suggested psychiatric counselling for the accused. A psychiatrist found Reicha an 'explosive personality' who showed 'indifference' to his crime.

Reicha’s defence lawyer Vera Goncalves admitted that the court’s verdict is what they expected. He said, “I'm going to talk with my client but he was ready for this decision”.

Tags: portugal court, eugenio felipe reicha, simon carley-pocock
Location: Portugal, Lisboa, Lisboa

