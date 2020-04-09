Thursday, Apr 09, 2020 | Last Update : 12:55 PM IST

Global covid cases top 1.5 million

AFP
Published : Apr 9, 2020, 11:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2020, 11:49 am IST

Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China

A video screen displays a message urging people to stay home, at Piccadilly Circus in London. AP photo
  A video screen displays a message urging people to stay home, at Piccadilly Circus in London. AP photo

PARIS: More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 0530 GMT Thursday from official sources.

Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

