The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 | Last Update : 08:17 AM IST

World, Europe

UK terror suspect wanted to join IS to exorcise 'evil spirits' that plagued him

PTI
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 8:03 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 8:04 am IST

The computer gaming enthusiast is said to have been radicalised through his interest in the internet.

Mubashir Jamil, described as a “gifted” student from Luton in the east of England, is on trial on terrorism charges at the Old Bailey Court in London. (Photo: AP/File)
 Mubashir Jamil, described as a “gifted” student from Luton in the east of England, is on trial on terrorism charges at the Old Bailey Court in London. (Photo: AP/File)

London: A 22-year-old Pakistan-born British terror suspect wanted to join Islamic State militant group to exorcise the “evil spirits” that plagued him, a UK court has been told.

Mubashir Jamil, described as a “gifted” student from Luton in the east of England, is on trial on terrorism charges at the Old Bailey Court in London.

The computer gaming enthusiast is said to have been radicalised through his interest in the internet, Luton Today reported.

“The defence will say the defendant sought to join ISIS as a way of exorcising the various evil spirits that plagued him, that he did not have any intention to commit acts of terrorism anywhere, that he had no intention to engage in violent jihad,” Prosecutor Barnaby Jameson said at the ongoing trial this week, the report said.

“The Crown (Crown Prosecution Service) say there is clear evidence in this case of a radicalised young man who went out of his way to seek assistance online to join IS. He was caught, we say red handed, in the middle of an online conversation with Abu Hasan who turned out to be an undercover officer,” the Prosecutor said.

Jamil was arrested in April last year and had denied charges of preparing for terrorist acts by travelling to Syria.

The court was told that he had become obsessed with the idea of martyrdom after surfing the internet for ISIS propaganda.

“It was through the internet that the defendant was drawn into a world poles apart from that of a gifted schoolboy with A* in both the arts and the sciences. Through the world wide web the defendant became an extreme jihadist radical and follower of Islamic State,” Jameson said.

“He became a would-be ISIS recruit willing to sacrifice his life for ISIS and indeed the lives of others,” he said.

Jamil had allegedly offered to put on a suicide vest to execute a terrorist attack in the UK and was arrested by counter-terrorist officers a few days before a planned flight to Turkey.

In encrypted chat with an apparent ISIS contact in Syria who in reality was an undercover security official, he allegedly said: “I mean if they need someone to do attack from UK I can do it tomorrow... if they can send someone to my house with explosive vest I can be the person to press the button on the same day if they need.”

Jamil worked at a local Amazon warehouse in Luton and listed his interests as reading fiction, surfing the internet and physical training.

The trial is expected to last a few weeks.

Tags: uk, isis, islamic state, exorcism, terror suspect, evil spirits
Location: United Kingdom, England, Leeds

MOST POPULAR

1

Viral ad for Swachh Bharat shatters gender stereotypes

2

BCCI stands by Virat Kohli in wake of DRS controversy

3

Air India scripts history with 'all women operated' flights

4

'Terminator' robots could soon be a reality

5

World's heaviest woman loses 120 kilos in one month

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham