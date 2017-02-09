The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 09, 2017 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

World, Europe

UK: Woman admits having striptease sex with minor boys, may face jail

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 2:50 pm IST

In her testimony, she admitted to having performing sex acts on the kids, despite knowing that it might rob them of their innocence.

Amanda Tompkins may stand trial for ten counts of sex abuse of ten schoolboys. (Photo: Facebook)
 Amanda Tompkins may stand trial for ten counts of sex abuse of ten schoolboys. (Photo: Facebook)

Buckinghamshire, England: A 39-year-old woman may face jail after admitting to having striptease sex with a number of minor boys at her home in Bletchley in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, a report stated.

According to the Daily Mail report, Amanda Tompkins may stand trial for ten counts of sex abuse of ten schoolboys. In her testimony, she admitted to having performing sex acts on the kids, despite knowing that it might rob them of their innocence.

Investigators say Tompkins confessed to inviting the three children to her bedroom and performing sex acts on them. Moreover, she also admitted to having sex with other children on several occasions.

Tompkins has currently been detained and is due to appear before the court on March 31, 2017.

Tags: sexual abuse, rape, crime, sexual assault, minor rape, amanda tompkins
Location: United Kingdom, England

MOST POPULAR

1

Chinese family reunites 500 members for rare photo

2

Now, produce ink with your car

3

Salt Bae’s weird new food video is viral yet again

4

Samsung probably runs into trouble after battery factory catches fire

5

Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3 gets postponed, to clash with Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos now

more

Editors' Picks

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham