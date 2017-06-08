The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017

World, Europe

Police arrest 3 more suspects in London terror probe

AFP
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 10:09 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 10:08 am IST

2 suspects were detained on terrorism charges while the third was arrested on drugs charges.

The latest arrests come on the eve of Britain's general election today, after a political campaign marred by the London attack and a suicide bombing in Manchester last month which left 22 people dead. (Photo: AP)
  The latest arrests come on the eve of Britain's general election today, after a political campaign marred by the London attack and a suicide bombing in Manchester last month which left 22 people dead. (Photo: AP)

London: Three more people were arrested in connection with London's weekend terrorist attack which left eight people dead, British police said.

Two men were arrested by police "supported by firearms officers" on a street in Ilford, east London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement yesterday.

A 27-year-old was detained on terrorism charges while the second, 33, was arrested on drugs charges. The third suspect, 29, was apprehended at a home in the same area of the British capital. He was also arrested on "suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts", police said.

Read: Over 130 UK imams decline to perform last rites of London terror attackers

Searches were underway at the residential property and a business address in Ilford, the latest in a series of raid since the weekend assault.

Three attackers were shot dead by police on Saturday as they carried out a stabbing spree in London's Borough Market, a warren of bars and restaurants, after mowing down pedestrians as they drove a van across London Bridge.

Eight people were killed in the attack, including a Frenchman whose body was found in the River Thames on Tuesday, and 48 people were hospitalised.

Read: London Bridge attack: Police name two of three suspects

The latest arrests come on the eve of Britain's general election today, after a political campaign marred by the London attack and a suicide bombing in Manchester last month which left 22 people dead.

The Metropolitan Police said they had reviewed security ahead of the vote, putting in place a "specialist and highly flexible operation" which can be deployed as needed.

