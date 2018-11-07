The Asian Age | News

Children among 21 people found in refrigerated lorry at UK port: Report

REUTERS
Published : Nov 7, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2018, 4:03 pm IST

The children didn’t require medical treatment, and were placed in the care of social services.

The BBC reported that a criminal investigation was underway, and that a Romanian man, thought to be the driver, had been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK. (Representational image | Pixabay)
 The BBC reported that a criminal investigation was underway, and that a Romanian man, thought to be the driver, had been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK. (Representational image | Pixabay)

London: Children as young as 12 have been found among 21 people stowed inside a refrigerated lorry carrying sparkling water at a British port, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The group, thought to be from Vietnam, was found by the Border Force at the port of Newhaven, south England, on Thursday, and included 15 children.

The BBC reported that a criminal investigation was underway, and that a Romanian man, thought to be the driver, had been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK.

Two of the six adults were removed from the UK, and the other four went to immigration detention centres while their cases were assessed.

The children didn’t require medical treatment, and were placed in the care of social services.

Tags: uk border force, newhaven, illegal border crossing
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

