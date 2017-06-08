The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 07, 2017 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

World, Europe

Video shows 3 armed men attacking Indian eatery in UK, 2 diners wounded

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 7, 2017, 9:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2017, 9:00 pm IST

In the midst of chaos, one man at the foot of the stairs made a phone, probably to the police.

Screenshot of the video showing the attack. (Photo: Twitter)
 Screenshot of the video showing the attack. (Photo: Twitter)

London: A shocking footage of three armed men wearing hoods and attacking an Indian restaurant full of diners has emerged on social media.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the men were seen brandishing long weapons at the customers, who appear scared. A few of them fled to avoid being struck.

"A man and a woman suffered minor injuries from the attack which took place at 10:50 pm IST on Tuesday," said the police. A woman was heard screaming while a man urged someone to call the police. No arrests have been made yet.

The restaurant staff is seen fending off the attackers in the video as they hit the customers with weapons. In the midst of chaos, one man at the foot of the stairs made a phone, probably to the police.

The police said that the attack did not seem to be a hate crime and the weapons used were not believed to be a knife or a blade.

Tags: racism, attack on indian, racist attack
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

2

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

3

Oldest man-man metal object: 3000-yr-old mask found from South America

4

Video: Man slides through largest obstacle course in China

5

Samsung unveils its updated J-series lineup for 2017

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham