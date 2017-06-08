Video shows 3 armed men attacking Indian eatery in UK, 2 diners wounded

In the midst of chaos, one man at the foot of the stairs made a phone, probably to the police.

London: A shocking footage of three armed men wearing hoods and attacking an Indian restaurant full of diners has emerged on social media.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the men were seen brandishing long weapons at the customers, who appear scared. A few of them fled to avoid being struck.

Just got this clip of attack at New Road, Whitechapel. @metpoliceuk @SkyNews . Happened few minutes back. pic.twitter.com/HXdYDAbqyb — Sushanta Das Gupta (@SushantaDGupta) June 6, 2017

"A man and a woman suffered minor injuries from the attack which took place at 10:50 pm IST on Tuesday," said the police. A woman was heard screaming while a man urged someone to call the police. No arrests have been made yet.

The restaurant staff is seen fending off the attackers in the video as they hit the customers with weapons. In the midst of chaos, one man at the foot of the stairs made a phone, probably to the police.

The police said that the attack did not seem to be a hate crime and the weapons used were not believed to be a knife or a blade.