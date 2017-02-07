The Asian Age | News

World, Europe

France: 5-year-old dies after stepfather punishes him for bed-wetting

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 7, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2017, 3:01 pm IST

French police have arrested the victim's parents after they found out that the boy had a broken nose and a damaged skull.

The incident came to light when the victim's parents called for an ambulance after finding their kid in an unconscious state.
 The incident came to light when the victim's parents called for an ambulance after finding their kid in an unconscious state. (Representational Image)

Paris: A five-year-old boy died of his injuries after he was brutally beaten up by his stepfather for wetting his bed at their home in France. Authorities said that his body was found 200 metres away from his home.

According to a report in the Mirror, French police arrested the victim's parents after they found out that the boy had a broken nose and a damaged skull.

Investigators also said that they found other evidence of violence and abuse on the victim's body.

The incident came to light when the victim's parents called for an ambulance after finding their kid in an unconscious state. Later, they also informed the police about it.

The victim's parents have been detained and will face a trial before the court at the next hearing.

