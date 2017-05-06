The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 06, 2017 | Last Update : 08:55 AM IST

World, Europe

Emmanuel Macron blasts huge hacking attack just before French vote

AFP
Published : May 6, 2017, 7:49 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 7:44 am IST

Macron's furious staff said the release of thousands of emails, accounting documents was an attempt at democratic destabilisation.

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)
 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)

Paris: French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's team blasted a "massive and coordinated hacking attack" against his campaign after a flood of internal documents were released online late Friday, barely 24 hours before the election.

The centrist candidate's furious staff said the release of thousands of emails, accounting documents and other files was an attempt at "democratic destabilisation, like that seen during the last presidential campaign in the United States".

The documents spread on social media just before midnight on Friday -- when 39-year-old Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen officially wrapped up campaigning for Sunday's election -- with his aides calling the leak "unprecedented in a French electoral campaign".

Hillary Clinton has alleged Russian hacking of her campaign's emails was partly to blame for her defeat in last year's US presidential election to Donald Trump.

The leak came as an 11th-hour twist in what has proved to be one of the most drama-packed elections in French history.

Macron's team said the files were stolen weeks ago when several officials from his En Marche party had their personal and work emails hacked -- one of "an intense and repeated" series of cyber-attacks against Macron since the launch of the campaign.

"Clearly, the documents arising from the hacking are all lawful and show the normal functioning of a presidential campaign," aides said in a statement.

The WikiLeaks website posted a link on Twitter to the trove of documents, saying it was not responsible for the leak but that it was "examining" parts of the cache, amounting to around 9 gigabytes of data in total. The hashtag #MacronLeaks swiftly began trending worldwide on Twitter.

Security jitters
The upset came at the end of a frantic final day of campaigning and as fresh security concerns emerged following the arrest of a suspected extremist.

Polls released earlier Friday had showed Macron gaining momentum, forecasting victory for the pro-European, pro-business former banker with around 62 percent to 38 percent for Le Pen.

He and Le Pen -- who is hoping to ride a global wave of anti-establishment anger to the Elysee Palace -- have offered starkly different visions for France during a campaign that has been closely watched in Europe and around the world.

After a policeman was shot dead in an Islamic State-claimed attack on Paris's Champs-Elysees three days before the first election round last month, jitters rose again as police had arrested a suspected extremist near a military airbase.

Guns were discovered as well as a pledge of allegiance to IS and several of the group's flags, sources close to the case told AFP after the arrest in Evreux, north of Paris.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Muslim convert, was arrested early Friday after police found his car near the base.

In a major security breach, meanwhile, Greenpeace activists had partially scaled the Eiffel Tower to hang a giant anti-Le Pen banner saying "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" and "#resist".

Paris police said the incident exposed "flaws" in the security surrounding the world-famous monument, and city authorities announced immediate measures to reinforce patrols at the site.

Polar opposites
Le Pen has tried to portray Macron as being soft on security and Islamic fundamentalism, playing to the concerns of many of her supporters after a string of terror attacks in France that have killed more than 230 people since 2015.

She has said she wants to copy Britain's example and hold a referendum on France's EU membership, sending alarm bells ringing in capitals across the bloc.

In the first round of the election, she finished second behind Macron on 21.3 percent after softening the FN's image over the past six years -- but without fully removing doubt about the party's core beliefs.

A former economy minister under Socialist President Francois Hollande, Macron is a pro-EU, pro-business and pro-trade reformer who quit the government last August to concentrate on his new political movement En Marche, which has drawn 250,000 members in 12 months.

He won high-profile backing from former US president Barack Obama on Thursday, who said in a video that Macron "appeals to people's hopes and not their fears".

Tags: emmanuel macron, french polls, macron's en marche
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

2

Qualcomm to unveil 14nm Snapdragon 660

3

Fatima Sana Shaikh is Aamir Khan's leading lady in Thugs Of Hindostan!

4

Mumbai: World's first 'ladies special' suburban train turns 25

5

Did you know? There’s a ‘secret’ backspace in iPhone’s calculator

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham