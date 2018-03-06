The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

World, Europe

Voters deliver stinging blow as Italy faces hung Parliament

AP
Published : Mar 6, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2018, 12:44 pm IST

The result could leave Italy with a hung Parliament and difficult coalition talks lie ahead for parties vying to form the next government.

5-Stars Movement's leader Luigi Di Maio arrives for a press conference on the preliminary election results, in Rome. (Photo: AP)
 5-Stars Movement's leader Luigi Di Maio arrives for a press conference on the preliminary election results, in Rome. (Photo: AP)

Rome: Italian voters delivered a stinging blow to their country's pro-European political powers, with more than half of the electorate backing populist, euroskeptic parties in Sunday's election, according to near-final results.

The result could leave Italy with a hung Parliament and difficult coalition talks lie ahead for parties vying to form the next government.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the election and what to expect in coming weeks as Italy tries to avoid a political stalemate.

A 5-Star Movement

The 5-Star Movement, founded by an Italian comedian just nine years ago as an online-driven grassroots revolt against Italy's political establishment, was the biggest winner in Sunday's election, capturing about one-third of the vote.

Appealing to disillusioned voters, particularly in Italy's poorer south, the group combines a wide range of views that make it hard to place on a left-right spectrum: It is pro-environment, anti-banks and skeptical of the European Union.

The big question for the 5-Star Movement after its strong results is whether to stick to its policy of not forming alliances with other parties. Being an outsider is a core part of the movement's identity, but if 31-year-old leader Luigi Di Maio wants to become Italy's next premier he's going to have to seek support from others.

No majority

Who ends up governing Italy will depend on the success of coalition talks that could drag on for weeks or even months, since none of the parties or alliances heading into the election will end up with a majority in Parliament.

A centre-right alliance including former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party will have the most seats after winning 37 percent of the vote, compared to 23 percent for the governing centre-left bloc.

Before the vote, analysts predicted a grand coalition built around the centre-left Democrats and Forza Italia. However, that seems unlikely given the Democrats' poor result and the fact that Berlusconi's party was overtaken by its nationalist and anti-migrant ally, the League, which jumped to 18 percent from just 4 percent in the last election in 2013.

A nightmare scenario for the EU would be a combination of the 5-Star Movement and the League, which together would command a majority of seats in Parliament. Both parties have previously called for Italy to abandon the euro currency zone, though the 5-Star Movement dropped that demand in the run-up to the election and the League has predicted that the single European currency will fail on its own.

The League's candidate for premier, Matteo Salvini, said clearly on Monday that he would not form "a strange alliance," a clear reference to the 5-Stars, but with tough talks ahead positions could shift as options narrow.

What’s next?

The newly elected Parliament will convene on March 23. After that, Italian President Sergio Mattarella will consult with party leaders to figure out which coalition alternative has the highest chances of surviving a confidence vote.

If no successful constellation of political groups emerges from those talks, the silver-haired president could end up appointing a government with the primary task of changing the complex election law that created this scenario, which would resign once that job is finished. But that's also a recipe for stalling reforms and would raise the prospect of another election soon.

European investors seemed to have factored in some uncertainty following the Italian election and the outcome didn't have a big impact on markets Monday. But a prolonged political stalemate would be bad news for Italy's economy, which lags the rest of the eurozone and has a debt of over 130 percent of GDP.

Big Losers

Despite all the unknowns, two certainties emerged: Berlusconi no longer commands the centre-right, and the centre-left has collapsed.

Berlusconi's Forza Italia, launched in 1994 when the billionaire media mogul first entered politics, was upstaged by its long-time junior coalition partner, the League.

In essence, what two decades of legal woes and Bunga Bunga parties couldn't achieve, Italy's voters have.

The other big looser was the Democratic Party and in particular its secretary, Matteo Renzi.

The Democrats didn't even win in Emilio-Romania, a historic stronghold.

Tags: populist party, hung parliament, 5 star movement, luigi di maio, matteo salvini, sergio mattarella
Location: Italy, Latium, Roma

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

2

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

3

Facebook Live: Syrian man posts video moments after stabbing his wife to death

4

AI’s dirty little secret: It’s powered by people

5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham