No cooperation between US and Russia over Korean Peninsula issue: Kremlin

Published : Nov 5, 2017, 1:24 pm IST
Peskov said there was a 'great probability' that the two would discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula if such a meeting was held.

 Trump told Fox News this week that it was possible he would meet Putin during his Asia trip. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: There is no cooperation between Russia and US on North Korea for the time being, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

“There is no cooperation so far. Only periodic exchanges of views,” he said. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may meet at an Asian economic summit in Vietnam next week.

Peskov said there was a “great probability” that the two would discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula if such a meeting was held.

Trump told Fox News this week that it was possible he would meet Putin during his Asia trip.

“We may have a meeting with Putin,” he said. “And, again – Putin is very important because they can help us with North Korea. They can help us with Syria. We have to talk about Ukraine.”

Relations between Moscow and Washington have soured further since Putin and Trump first met at a G20 summit in Hamburg in July when they discussed allegations of Russian meddling in the US election, but agreed to focus on better ties.

Tensions have risen over the conflict in Syria, after Russia vetoed a United Nations plan to continue an ongoing investigation into chemical weapons.

A Syria settlement “is being discussed” for the agenda of a possible meeting between the two presidents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA, adding it was in their common interest to have enough time to discuss the issue.

“Somehow or another it requires cooperation,” Peskov said.

