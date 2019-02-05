Tuesday, Feb 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:15 AM IST

World, Europe

Will appeal against extradition order, says Vijay Mallya

PTI
Published : Feb 5, 2019, 8:11 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2019, 8:11 am IST

Mallya now has 14 days from February 4 to apply for leave to appeal to the UK High Court.

The 63-year-old business tycoon had been found to have a case to answer before the Indian courts by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on December 10, 2018. (Photo: File)
 The 63-year-old business tycoon had been found to have a case to answer before the Indian courts by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on December 10, 2018. (Photo: File)

London: Hours after his extradition to India was approved by the UK government, fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday said he will initiate the appeal process.

The 63-year-old business tycoon had been found to have a case to answer before the Indian courts by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on December 10, 2018.

Under the Extradition Treaty procedures, the Chief Magistrate's verdict was sent to Home Secretary Sajid Javid because only he was authorised to order Mallya's extradition.

Javid, the UK's senior-most Pakistani-origin minister, had two months from that date to sign off on that order. The UK Home Office confirmed on Monday that after considering all matters, Javid had signed Mallya's extradition order on Sunday.

"On February 3 the Secretary of State, having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India," a Home Office spokesperson said. "Vijay Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offences," the spokesperson added.

Mallya now has 14 days from February 4 to apply for leave to appeal to the UK High Court. In a tweet, Mallya said he will initiate the appeal process against his extradition.

"After the decision was handed down on December 10,2018 by the Westminster Magistrates Court, I stated my intention to appeal. I could not initiate the appeal process before a decision by the Home Secretary. Now I will initiate the appeal process," he tweeted.

Mallya is currently on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017 after the Indian authorities brought fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores against the former Kingfisher Airlines boss.

Tags: vijay mallya, extradition, uk government
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

Some of the students who were released and many of those who escaped detention have left the country. (Photo: AP | File)

Detained 130 foreign students were aware of their crime: US State dept

Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Nawaz Sharif didn’t suffer heart attack, says medical test

Vijay Mallya (Photo: PTI)

UK home secretary orders extradition of Vijay Mallya

The blast occured close to Mogadishu mall (Representational Image)

Nine killed in Somali market car bombing: Police

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

2

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

3

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

4

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

5

Apple to launch iPhone SE 2 this year?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham