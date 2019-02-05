Tuesday, Feb 05, 2019 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

World, Europe

7 dead in building fire in upmarket Paris neighbourhood

AFP
Published : Feb 5, 2019, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2019, 10:23 am IST

The blaze, which took hold in an eight-storey block, left 24 people, including 2 firefighters, with minor injuries.

Some of those affected scrambled on to nearby roofs to escape the smoke and flames, and needed to be rescued by fire crews. (Representational Image)
 Some of those affected scrambled on to nearby roofs to escape the smoke and flames, and needed to be rescued by fire crews. (Representational Image)

Paris: Seven people died and another was seriously injured in a building fire in a wealthy Paris neighbourhood on Monday night, the fire service said.

The blaze in the French capital's trendy 16th arrondissement also left 27 people -- including three firefighters -- with minor injuries.

"The toll could still increase because the fire is still in progress on the 7th and 8th floors" of the eight-storey block, a fire service spokesman told AFP at the scene.

Some of those affected scrambled on to nearby roofs to escape the smoke and flames, and needed to be rescued by fire crews. With landmarks including the Trocadero overlooking the Eiffel Tower, Paris Saint-Germain's home stadium the Parc des Princes, the picturesque Bois de Bologne and an array of upmarket shops and restaurants, the area is popular with tourists. Fire service spokesman Clement Cognon said earlier: "We had to carry out many rescues, including some people who had taken refuge on the roofs."

At approximately 3:30 am, fire crews had finished evacuating the block on Erlanger Street but were still fighting the flames. Several surrounding buildings were also evacuated.

Around 200 firefighters were still at the scene in the early hours of Tuesday, battling the blaze and treating the injured.

Tags: paris, france fire, fire accident, eiffel tower
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump had announced Rao’s nomination in November while celebrating Diwali at the White House (Photo:Twitter)

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Trump said the date and venue of his upcoming second summit with the North Korean leader had been agreed (File Photo)

US special envoy for N. Korea going to Pyongyang

The seven others - Barath Kakireddy, Suresh Kandala, Prem Rampeesa, Santosh Sama, Avinash Thakkallapally, Aswanth Nune, and Naveen Prathipati – consented to their continued detention before a judge in the Eastern District of Michigan, where they were produced along with Karnati days after their arrest. (Representational Image)

8 Indians arrested in 'pay and stay' scheme plead not guilty in US court

Some of the students who were released and many of those who escaped detention have left the country. (Photo: AP | File)

Detained 130 foreign students were aware of their crime: US State dept

MOST POPULAR

1

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

2

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

3

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

4

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

5

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham