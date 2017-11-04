The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

World, Europe

North Korea calls sanctions ‘brutal,’ ‘human rights violation’; asks for halt

REUTERS
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 11:30 am IST

The call for an immediate end to the sanctions comes as US President Donald Trump sets off on a trip to Asia.

The global community has been ramping up the pressure on the isolated country after it conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test so far. (Photo: AP/File)
 The global community has been ramping up the pressure on the isolated country after it conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test so far. (Photo: AP/File)

Geneva:  North Korea called on Friday for a halt to what it called "brutal sanctions", saying the measures - imposed after its latest nuclear test - constituted genocide.

"Today the US-led racket of brutal sanctions and pressure against the DPRK constitutes contemporary human rights violation and genocide," the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva said in a statement.

The sanctions regime "threatens and impedes the enjoyment by the people of DPRK of their human rights in all sectors", it said.

The call for an immediate end to the sanctions comes as US President Donald Trump sets off on a trip to Asia - including China, South Korea and Japan - looking for help to pressure North Korea to stand down from the nuclear crisis.

The global community has been ramping up the pressure on the isolated country after it conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test so far, on Sept. 3.

Last month the United States unilaterally imposed sanctions on seven North Korean individuals and three entities over what it called serious human rights abuses, including forced labour.

In September the UN Security Council strengthened its sanctions, including export bans as well as asset freezes and travel bans on various officials,

North Korea's response follows a UN expert last month saying international sanctions may be hurting key economic sectors and hampering the human rights of Pyongyang's citizens.

The sanctions meant that "some unprincipled countries have blocked the delivery of medical equipment and medicines", the North Korean mission said on Friday, with the supplies destined for children and mothers in the country.

"All types of anti-human rights and inhumane sanctions against the DPRK should be terminated immediately and thoroughly," it said.

Tags: international sanctions, donald trump, dprk, nuclear arms, kim jong un
Location: Switzerland, Geneve, Geneve

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiger walks 700 kilometres to return to city he loves

2

iPhone X receives an overwhelming response in India

3

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

4

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on its scheduled date

5

Saudi authorities pull down award-winning author’s novel, term it ‘indecent’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham