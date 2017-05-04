The Asian Age | News

Britain’s Prince Philip to step away from public life: Buckingham Palace

AP
Published : May 4, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 3:24 pm IST

Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, is to permanently stand down from royal duties in the autumn. (Photo: AP)
  Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, is to permanently stand down from royal duties in the autumn. (Photo: AP)

London: Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, is to permanently stand down from royal duties in the autumn, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

The palace said the queen would continue to carry out her full program of engagements.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision. He will continue heading numerous charitable organisations but will not play an active role attending engagements.

In the past Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh has suffered heart problems but has maintained a vigorous public schedule. The palace did not offer any new details about his health.

Earlier in the day, a report by Britain's Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked a worldwide wave of speculation about the health of the queen and Philip, including incorrect reports that the flag atop Buckingham Palace had been lowered to half-staff.

The two appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

