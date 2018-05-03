The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

World, Europe

New Windrush: UK launches review of immigration scandal; Indians most affected

PTI
Published : May 3, 2018, 10:27 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 10:26 am IST

UK PM said Home Secretary Sajid Javid 'will be commissioning full review of lessons learned, independent oversight and external challenge.'

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced the country's Home Office review of its handling of the so-called Windrush immigration scandal. (Photo: File)
 UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced the country's Home Office review of its handling of the so-called Windrush immigration scandal. (Photo: File)

London: UK's Prime Minister Theresa May has announced the country's Home Office review of its handling of the so-called Windrush immigration scandal, even as the opposition warned that Indian-origin Britons are likely to be among the immigrants affected by the issue.

Prime Minister May told British MPs in the House of Commons that "speed is of the essence" and that Britain's new Home Secretary Sajid Javid "will be commissioning a full review of lessons learned, independent oversight and external challenge".

"The review will have full access to all relevant information in the Home Office, including policy papers and casework decisions," she said, as the scandal continued to dominate parliamentary proceedings in the country.

In an Opposition Day Debate in the Commons titled 'Windrush and the Prime Minister's Policy of creating a hostile environment', the Labour party warned that the scandal engulfs immigrants from many Commonwealth countries, including "those who came from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh".

"This is an issue that has resonated around the Commonwealth. At a time when we are trying to build our relationship with the Commonwealth post-Brexit for trade and other reasons, it is extremely damaging what has been revealed about the way Commonwealth citizens have been treated," said Labour MP Diane Abbott, the UK's shadow home secretary.

She made a specific reference to overseas doctors, many of whom are from India, being denied visas to come and work for the state-funded National Health Service or NHS and termed as "grotesque" the government "wrongly removing" students, many among them from India, over a controversial English language test dating back a few years.

"The NHS is suffering, the education system is suffering, all because of a narrative that deems immigration as toxic," Abbot said, demanding "justice" for all migrants. Javid responded by vowing to do "whatever it takes" to put things right and helping everyone affected by the Windrush scandal.

The issue has caused turmoil for the UK government and led to the forced resignation of Amber Rudd as home secretary earlier this week over "inadvertently" misleading Parliament on her department's illegal migration targets. The group referred to as the 'Windrush generation' relates to a ship named Windrush, which brought hundreds of Jamaican workers to UK shores in 1948.

The scandal came to light as many among them faced forced deportations due to lack of documentary evidence that they had the right to live and work in Britain because they arrived before 1973 when stricter new visa norms came into force for all Commonwealth nationals migrating to the UK.

"The same issues could have an impact on other Commonwealth citizens, perhaps people such as my parents and others from South Asia who settled in this country. I am aware that that could be the case and I intend to look at that carefully," Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid told the Commons soon after taking charge of his new ministerial portfolio on Monday.

As part of its parliamentary motion on Tuesday, the opposition Labour asked for all papers, correspondence and advice on Windrush between ministers, senior officials and advisers from May, 2010 until now.

The ruling Conservatives are opposed to such a move, made under a rarely-used procedure called "motion for a return", which involves asking the Queen to direct her ministers to provide the requested documents to the Commons Home Affairs Committee.

The government has instead laid out a series of "greater transparency" measures over detentions, deportations and removals and committed to completing an internal review by the end of the ongoing summer session of parliament.

Tags: indians abroad, uk immigration scandal, indians in uk, theresa may
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

2

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

3

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

4

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

5

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham