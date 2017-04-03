The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 03, 2017 | Last Update : 07:06 PM IST

World, Europe

Russia: 10 killed, 50 hurt in twin explosions on train in St Petersburg subway

THE ASIAN AGE / REUTERS
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 6:31 pm IST

Pictures showed blown-out train doors and injured people on the station platform.

(Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Saint Petersburg: At least 10 people were killed and 50 others were injured in twin explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg on Monday, Russian authorities said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, said the cause of the blasts was not clear and efforts were underway to find out. He said he was considering all possibilities including terrorism.

A Reuters witness saw eight ambulances near the Sennaya

Ploshchad metro station. Three stations have been closed, local media outlet Fontanka reported.

Video showed injured people lying bleeding on a platform, some being treated by emergency services. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of smoke.

Russia has been the target of attacks by Chechen militants in past years. Chechen rebel leaders have frequently threatened further attacks.

At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to the families of those killed in St. Petersburg subway explosion.

Tags: metro station, st petersburg, blast

