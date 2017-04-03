The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 03, 2017 | Last Update : 04:04 PM IST

World, Europe

Denied access to toilet, 87-year-old wets self on British Airways flight

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 3:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 3:41 pm IST

British Airways acknowledged the incident but Behroozi complained her mother did not receive any compensation or an apology.

Photo: (Representational/Pixabay)
  Photo: (Representational/Pixabay)

London: An elderly woman, not allowed to use the bathroom on a 13-hour British Airways flight on December 22, ended up wetting herself.

According to a report in Daily Mail, a stewardess even went as far as blocking the woman in the middle of aisle and cited health and safety reasons for not letting 87-year-old Kocharik Tsamouzian use the toilet.

Tsamouzian had been asking to use the toilet shortly since she boarded the flight from Los Angeles, bound for London.

Following the refusals, Tsamouzian was extremely distressed and sat with wet clothes till the journey ended. She did not have extra clothes to change into and spent the remaining journey crying.

The flight was also delayed by 90 minutes on the runway.

Tsamouzian’s daughter, Aida Behroozi, who lives in West London was quoted as saying, “I went to pick my mother up from Heathrow Airport and she arrived in tears.”

Behroozi was very angry that her mother was repeatedly denied access to the washroom and that the air hostess even stood in front of her seat to prevent her from getting up.

British Airways acknowledged the incident but Behroozi complained that her mother did not receive any compensation or an apology. She vowed that she would not fly with them again.

A spokesman for British Airways said, “Our highly trained cabin crew always work to make our customers as comfortable as possible, but Civil Aviation Authority safety rules stipulate everyone must remain seated with their seatbelts on after the aircraft has started moving.”

This is not the first time British Airways has shown unprofessional behaviour. There have been other complaints about them running out of food, not having enough cots for babies and cutting down on customers’ privileges.

A group of schoolgirls returning from a trip on February 23 were not given free tap water on a three-hour flight from Naples to London Gatwick. They were told that they’d have to pay by card but they had only cash.

In another incident, a woman complained that British Airways gave her only one cot for her twin baby daughters on a 10-and-a-half-hour flight. She claimed that she had booked the flight to Mexico and asked for the arrangements months ago.

Tags: kocharik tsamouzian, british airways, aida behroozi
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

2

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

3

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

4

SRK's love for Punjab continues as he romances Anushka for Imtiaz film

5

Once owned, Trump's old Ferrari sold at auction for record $270,000

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham