Pak enforcing disappearances: Baloch leader on abducted women, children

London: Pro-freedom Baloch leader and head of Free Balochistan Movement (FBM), Hyrbyair Marri on Wednesday, in a statement, said the recent abduction of women and children from different areas of Balochistan was part of Pakistan's ongoing campaign of enforced-disappearances in the restive province.

"Pakistani intelligence agencies are afraid of Baloch liberation struggle and now they started abducting Baloch children. They fear that these children will grow up to resist China-Pakistan brutalities in Balochistan," he said.

Marri also said both China and Pakistan were trying to annihilate the Baloch nation to strengthen their grip on its soil.

Targeting the Pakistani intelligence agencies, the Baloch leader said they were violating Islamic principles for their own evil interests and for expansion of their religious extremist ideology in the world.

"Similarly, China who claims to value socialist principles and socialism is deviating from the basic principles for the sake of its economic interests and expansionist designs in the world," he added.

Marri further said that Pakistan, which was created in the name of Islam to serve the interests of imperialist powers under leadership of Jinnah, has become cancer for entire world today as the country's military establishment and rulers were using Islam to achieve their own petty interest, besides providing safe sanctuaries to religious terrorists, including Taliban and other groups, which are a threat to world peace.

"In this context, if the political scenario of the last few months in Pakistan are reviewed, it clearly emerges after the talk of changes in Islamic clauses that were included in the Pakistani constitution during the Zia era, Pakistan army and intelligence agencies created a new political party of Jihadist organisation - Jamaat-e-Daawa, to deceive America and rest of the world and to protect those Islamic clause in the constitution. Along with this the Deobandi, Brelwi and Jamaat-e-Islami also jumped on the bandwagon," he said.

He also questioned Pakistan military establishment and religious organisations silence over China's brutalities against Uyghur Muslims.

"On one hand, the Chinese rulers oppress Muslims of the Xinjiang provinces, and on the other hand, they veto the Indian resolution at UN to declare the Jaish-e-Mohammad as a terror outfit and its leader Maulana Masood Azhar as a terrorist," he said.

He further stated that China was striving to become the economic centre of Asia, Europe and Africa through its ambitious 'One Belt, One Road' project.

"China is setting up ports and shuttle networks on Maritime Silk Road in Africa and Europe and planning to connect its Southern Coast with the Central Asia, East Africa and the Mediterranean. Gwadar port is also a part of this Maritime Silk Road which is a clear illustration of the double standard of Chinese Socialism," Marri said.

The Baloch leader also said that China was using socialism to maintain its expansionist and occupational designs in the region and using it [socialism] internationally for exploitation, from Latin American to Africa and Asia either directly or indirectly.

Talking about Saudi Arabia's efforts to return toward moderate Islam, The Baloch leader said it was a positive step in the right direction.

He also said that since Gulf States shared historic relations with Balcohistan, they should support the Baloch cause.

"The Gulf countries should play their role and morally and diplomatically support the Baloch struggle in Iranian and Pakistani occupied Balochistan. Pakistan, Iran and China in the cloak of Islam and socialism are promoting their colonial ambitions. The socialism was introduced to counter exploitation, but as far as socialism is concerned, it is only for power and governance. Economically China is an imperialist country," he added.

Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Marri said: "China like East India Company wants to take over Baloch land and Pakistan for its interests is giving Baloch land to China without the consultation of the Baloch nation which is unacceptable for Baloch people. Pakistan in nexus with China is committing gross human rights violations against the Baloch nation.”