Ferry with 335 people on board catches fire in Baltic Sea: report

The ferry was heading to the Lithuanian port town of Klaipeda from Kiel, Germany.

The ferry sent out a distress call at 1045 GMT and the Lithuanian military has sent a helicopter to the ferry and has two more on standby if needed. (Representational Image | AP)
  The ferry sent out a distress call at 1045 GMT and the Lithuanian military has sent a helicopter to the ferry and has two more on standby if needed. (Representational Image | AP)

Vilnius: A ferry carrying 335 people is on fire in the Baltic Sea after an explosion in the engine room, Lithuania’s military said on Tuesday.

The ferry sent out a distress call at 1045 GMT and the Lithuanian military has sent a helicopter to the ferry and has two more on standby if needed, a spokesman for the Lithuanian air force said.

No further details immediately available.

Tags: ferry catches fire, baltic sea
Location: Lithuania, Vilna, Vilnius

