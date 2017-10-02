Riots erupt as Catalans vote on split from Spain

At least 92 people were injured in Catalonia as the police and protesters clashed over a banned independence referendum, the Catalan govt said.

Barcelona: Spanish riot police burst into polling stations across Catalonia on Sunday, confiscating ballot boxes and voting papers to try to halt a banned referendum on a split from Spain as Madrid asserted its authority over the rebel region.

The police broke down doors to force entry into voting stations as defiant Catalans shouted “Out with the occupying forces!” and sang the anthem of the wealthy northeastern region. In one incident in Barcelona, the police fired rubber projectiles.

At least 92 people were injured in Catalonia as the police and protesters clashed over a banned independence referendum, the Catalan government said.

A total of 465 people were attended to at hospitals and health centres, a spokeswoman for the Catalan government’s health department said. So far 92 have been confirmed as injured, two of them seriously.

The referendum, declared illegal by Spain’s central government, has thrown the country into its worst constitutional crisis in decades and deepened a centuries-old rift between Madrid and Barcelona.

Despite the police action, hundreds-strong queues of people formed in cities and villages throughout the region to cast their votes. At one Barcelona polling station, elderly people and those with children entered first.