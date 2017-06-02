The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 02, 2017 | Last Update : 07:58 PM IST

World, Europe

Paris or no Paris, India committed to climate protection: Modi at SPIEF

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2017, 7:48 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2017, 7:55 pm IST

Trump earlier in the day said the US was withdrawing from the Paris climate change deal, agreed by more than 190 nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg. (Photo: AP)

St Petersburg: India is committed to protecting climate, irrespective the Paris agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday but avoided a direct reference to the US withdrawing from the international deal.

Addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) here in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said India has traditionally been respecting nature and desisted from exploiting it.

“Paris or no Paris, our commitment to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations,” Modi said while responding to a question about US President Donald Trump announcing withdrawal of the USA from the Climate Change deal.

He said he had made the same comment in Germany three days back when “nobody’s comment had come”, an apparent reference to Trump’s announcement on Friday.

“I said it in then, I say it now,” he added.

Trump earlier in the day said the US was withdrawing from the Paris climate change deal, agreed by more than 190 nations. He said it unfairly benefited countries like India and China.

Asked by the moderator whether India would side with the US or others on the Paris climate change deal, Modi replied, “it is not a question of which way I go. I will go with the future generations.”

He underlined, “we must leave for our future generations a climate wherein they can breathe clean air and have a healthy life.”

Earlier, addressing the event, the prime minister said, “India is a responsible nation with regard to climate change...We can milk the nature... Exploitation of nature is not acceptable to us,” he said.

He said India had been working to protect the environment even before the Paris deal reached in 2015.

“For the last 5000 years, even when I was not born, it has been the tradition in India to protect the environment,” Modi said.

He recalled that when he was the chief minister of Gujarat before 2014, the state had created a separate department for environment protection.

Tags: narendra modi, climate, st petersburg international economic forum, climate change deal

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak baby receives 4-month medical visa for heart surgery in India

2

South African living museum to reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, Indian history

3

Samsung Galaxy S8+ now available with 6GB RAM

4

Fraud At 8,848 Metres: Are Mount Everest ascents too easy to fake?

5

Social media reacts to NBC reporter asking Modi ‘are you on Twitter’

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham