Tony Blair to get his hands dirty in Brexit fight

AGENCIES
Published : May 2, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2017, 1:35 am IST

It remains unclear exactly what Blair intends to do, or how helpful his intervention would be.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (Photo: AP)
 Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (Photo: AP)

London: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on Monday announced a return to domestic politics to fight Brexit, while acknowledging he remains a divisive figure whose contribution may not be welcomed.

The former Labour leader will not be standing in the June 8 general election, but said he wanted to get his “hands dirty” and help shape the debate as Britain prepares to enter negotiations on leaving the EU.

“I am going to be taking an active part in trying to shape the policy debate and that means getting out into the country and reconnecting … This Brexit thing has given me a direct motivation to get more involved in politics. You need to get your hands dirty, and I will,” he said.

“I know the moment I stick my head out the door I’ll get a bucket of wotsit poured all over me, but I really do feel passionate about this,” Mr Blair told the Daily Mirror tabloid.

“I don’t want to be in the situation where we pass through this moment of history and I hadn’t said anything because that would mean I didn’t care about this country. I do.”

He said his goal was not to defy last year’s referendum vote in favour of Brexit, but that voters should be given a chance to change their mind once the final EU exit deal becomes clear.

It remains unclear exactly what Mr Blair intends to do, or how helpful his intervention would be.

Tags: tony blair, brexit, european union

