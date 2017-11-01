Will help in Manhattan truck probe: Uzbekistan president

‘Uzbekistan is ready to use all forces and resources to help in the investigation of this act of terror,’ President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Moscow: The president of Uzbekistan on Wednesday offered to help US authorities in the investigation of the attack in New York where a truck driver, reportedly an Uzbek national, mowed down passersbys, killing eight.

“Uzbekistan is ready to use all forces and resources to help in the investigation of this act of terror,” President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, offering condolences to US President Donald Trump in a statement on the foreign ministry’s website.

A pickup driver killed eight people in New York on Tuesday, mowing down cyclists and pedestrians, before striking a school bus in the city’s first deadly attack blamed on terror since September 11, 2001.

Eleven others were seriously hurt when the truck driver struck in broad daylight just blocks from the 9/11 Memorial, on the West Side of Lower Manhattan, close to schools as children and their parents geared up to celebrate Halloween.