The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Finch scored 32 runs before been dismissed by Hardik Pandya . (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 5th ODI: Hardik Pandya strikes, Aaron Finch departs
 
World, Europe

France aircraft carrying over 500 people crash-lands in Canada after engine damage

AFP
Published : Oct 1, 2017, 11:54 am IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2017, 11:54 am IST

The double-decker wide body aircraft carrying 496 passengers and 24 crew had taken off from Paris bound for Los Angeles.

Images posted on social media, showed extensive damage to the starboard engine. (Photo: RickEngebretsen | Twitter)
 Images posted on social media, showed extensive damage to the starboard engine. (Photo: RickEngebretsen | Twitter)

Paris (France): An Air France A380 superjumbo carrying more than 500 people made an emergency landing in Canada on Saturday after suffering "serious damage" to one of its engines, with passengers recounting hearing a loud bang followed by violent shaking.

Video and photos posted on social media showed extensive damage to the outer starboard engine, with part of its external cowling apparently sheered away.

The double-decker wide body aircraft carrying 496 passengers and 24 crew had taken off from Paris bound for Los Angeles and was several hours into the flight when the incident occurred.

Passenger Sarah Eamigh told Canadian broadcaster CBC News she heard a "boom" followed by a sudden drop in altitude.

"The cabin started vibrating. Someone screamed, and from there we knew something was wrong," she said.

"We saw the cabin crew walking through the aisles quickly, and we heard an announcement from the captain that said one of our engines had an explosion."

The plane was diverted as it passed over Greenland and landed safely at a military airport in Goose Bay, eastern Canada, at 1542 GMT, a spokesman for Air France said.

"All of the 520 people on board were evacuated with no injuries," the spokesman told AFP.

The cause of the problem was not immediately clear, but David Rehmar, a former aircraft mechanic who was on the flight, told the BBC that he thought a fan failure may have been to blame.

"You heard a loud 'boom', and it was the vibration alone that made me think the engine had failed," he said.

Rehmar said that for a few moments, he thought "we were going to go down".

'Enormous bang'

Another passenger, John Birkhead, told the New York Times that he and his wife had just stood up to stretch when they heard an explosion.

"We were just stretching and talking, and suddenly there was an enormous bang, and the whole plane shook," Birkhead, 59, said. "We were lucky we weren't tossed to the ground."

Passenger Miguel Amador posted video footage apparently filmed from a window of the plane showing the damaged engine.

"Engine failure halfway over the Atlantic ocean," he wrote.

Passenger Pamela Adams said everything on the flight had been normal "and suddenly it felt like we had run into a jeep in the middle of 35,000 feet high", she told CBC News.

She said she was "jostled" and the plane dipped slightly "but the pilots recovered beautifully".

"There wasn't the panic that I would've expected," she said, praising the pilots for the way they handled the incident.

The airline said it would fly the affected passengers to Los Angeles aboard two planes on Sunday morning.

While Goose Bay is a military base operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force, it is also a designated standby airport for diverted transatlantic flights.

Air France operates 10 Airbus A380s, the largest passenger planes in the world.

Their version of the plane uses GP7200 engines, a giant turbofan built by General Electric and Pratt and Whitney of the US.

In 2010, a Qantas A380 was forced to make an emergency landing in Singapore when one of its Rolls-Royce engines failed, causing the airline to ground its fleet of the superjumbos for weeks.

Sales of the mammoth A380 have been sluggish and Airbus has said it will reduce production in 2019 to just eight of the planes.

In 2015 the company produced 27 of them.

Nonetheless, Airbus CEO Tom Enders recently voiced confidence in the future of the plane.

Tags: airbus france, emergency landing, airbus accident
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

MOST POPULAR

1

Hugh Hefner's company lives on, though as a shadow of itself

2

Now donate blood to the needy with Facebook

3

India have the potential to win FIFA U-17 World Cup, says coach Luís Norton de Matos

4

Sitar George Harrison used for Beatles hit 'Norwegian Wood' sold for $62,500 in US auction

5

To keep our country clean is our duty: Anushka cleans Mumbai beach as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham