The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 01, 2018 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

World, Europe

Go sit in the loo: Emirates tells Indian-origin siblings with acute nut allergy

PTI
Published : May 1, 2018, 10:17 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 10:16 am IST

Furious over the suggestion given, the 2 spent the next 7 hrs in flight sitting at the back of the plane with blankets covering their face.

The airline, however, claims the booking records do not reflect any mention of an allergy and it can never guarantee nut-free flights. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The airline, however, claims the booking records do not reflect any mention of an allergy and it can never guarantee nut-free flights. (Photo: File | Representational)

London: Two Indian-origin siblings, with severe nut allergies, were allegedly told by an airline to "sit in the loo" while the cashews were being served on the flight, media reports said.

Shannen Sahota, 24, and Sundeep Sahota, 33, said they informed Emirates Airlines thrice about their allergies.

But just after 40 minutes into the flight from England's Birmingham Airport to Dubai, the cabin crew started serving fried nuts, leaving them "panic stricken", Daily Express reported.

The two claimed that they told the Emirates staff on "multiple occasions" about the severity of their condition when booking, checking-in and upon boarding the flight from Birmingham Airport.

However, when they scanned through the flight menu they found that it has chicken biryani with fried cashew nuts, the report said. Just before the meal service began, the Emirates staff, they said, asked them to shift to a toilet with cushions and pillows to avoid discomfort owing to their allergy, the report said.

Furious over the suggestion given by the airline staff, the two spent the next seven hours in the flight sitting at the back of the plane with blankets covering their face.

"We were stunned when a supervisor told us 'one way round it' was for us to spend the flight in the cabin loo," she said.

"We felt so degraded and embarrassed - it was horrible and it was meant to be a happy occasion but the start of our holiday was ruined," said Shannen, an analyst from Wolverhampton.

Sundeep, a contracts manager, said Emirates ignored all the information they had given them.

The airline, however, claims the booking records do not reflect any mention of an allergy and it can never guarantee nut-free flights.

"We are sorry to hear about Sahota's complaint. Emirates tries to cater to all passengers specific needs by offering a number of special meals that cover as many medical, dietary and religious requirements as possible. However, Emirates cannot guarantee completely nut-free flights," the airline said in a statement.

"We've looked into Sahota's booking and our records do not reflect any mention of a nut allergy. All passengers who alert us of a nut allergy prior to travel are informed of our policy and it is also outlined on our website here."

Tags: emirates airlines, indian-origin siblings, nut allergy, shannen sahota, sundeep sahota
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

2

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

3

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

4

IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Visitors pick up second consecutive victory on trot

5

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

more

Editors' Picks

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in syle

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham