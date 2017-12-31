The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 01, 2018 | Last Update : 05:50 AM IST

World, Asia

Pak backs JuD chief Saeed's participation in pro-Palestine rally

ANI
Published : Dec 31, 2017, 6:09 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2017, 6:13 pm IST

Pakistan's defence has come after the Government of India said the Palestinian envoy's association with Saeed was 'unacceptable.'

The Palestinian Ambassador to India, after India objected to Waleed Abu Ali's attending the event, said, 'We are supporting India in its fight against terrorism and because of that my government decided to directly call our Ambassador to go back home and not to be a Palestine ambassador to Pakistan anymore.' (Photo: File/Representational)
 The Palestinian Ambassador to India, after India objected to Waleed Abu Ali's attending the event, said, 'We are supporting India in its fight against terrorism and because of that my government decided to directly call our Ambassador to go back home and not to be a Palestine ambassador to Pakistan anymore.' (Photo: File/Representational)

Islamabad: Pakistan has defended Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's participation in the rally held in support of Palestinians.

Pakistan also came out in support of Palestinian ambassador to Islamabad, Waleed Abu Ali, who attended the event held in Rawalpindi, after he was recalled from his post.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson said in a statement, "Contrary to the impression being created, United Nations (UN) proscription does not place any restrictions on the freedom of expression. The people and the government of Pakistan respect the Palestinian Ambassador’s active participation in events organised to express solidarity with the people of Palestine."

Citing that Pakistan had always supported the two-state solution, the statement added that the Ambassador of Palestine has participated in many of the meetings held in the country and that the public meeting, in question, was 'yet another demonstration of the Pakistani strong sentiments in support of the Palestinian cause.'

"The rally was attended by thousands of people from all walks of life. More than 50 speakers addressed the rally, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder chief Hafiz Saeed," the statement added.

Pakistan's defence has come after the Government of India said the Palestinian envoy's association with Saeed was "unacceptable".

Palestine on Saturday called back its Ambassador in Pakistan after he was seen in the company of Saeed.

Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija, after India objected to Waleed Abu Ali's attending the event, said, "We are supporting India in its fight against terrorism and because of that my government decided to directly call our Ambassador to go back home and not to be a Palestine ambassador to Pakistan anymore."

He also assured India Palestine would deal with the matter appropriately.

Tags: jamaat-ud-dawa, 26/11 mumbai terror attack, hafiz saeed, pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs, united nations, lashkar-e-taiba, palestinian ambassador to islamabad
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli finishes 2nd, Alastair Cook climbs to 8th spot

2

Hema Malini gets flak on Twitter for calling population the cause of Kamala Mills fire

3

Surgery helps boy born with cyst covering his nose celebrate first birthday with a smile

4

Will 2018 bring the age of disruption?

5

Groom takes Kochi Metro to avoid delay

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham