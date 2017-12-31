15 dead, 14 injured in suicide attack at funeral site in Afghanistan

The attacker struck at the funeral ceremony of an ex-governor of Haska Mina who died recently of natural causes, an official statement said.

Jalalabad: At least 15 people were killed and 14 others wounded when a suicide attacker blew himself up at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.

“The latest death toll has jumped to 15 and 14 people are wounded,” Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

An earlier statement from the governor’s office said six people had been killed and 11 wounded.

The attacker struck during the funeral ceremony of a former governor of Haska Mina district who died recently of natural causes, the statement said.

Provincial health director Najib Kamawal confirmed the toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar where the Islamic State group has a stronghold.