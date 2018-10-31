Jamal Khashoggi 'strangled' as he entered consulate: Turkish prosecutor

Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018 | Last Update : 08:59 PM IST
Khashoggi's body was 'cut into pieces' after the murder, the Turkish prosecutor said.
Mumbai/Ankara: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by 'strangulation' as soon as he entered consulate as part of premeditated killing, a Turkish prosecutor said.
Khashoggi's body was 'cut into pieces' after the murder, the prosecutor added.
A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan's office also said on Wednesday that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no "concrete results" despite "good-willed efforts" by Turkey to uncover the truth.
The statement is the first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered after he entered the Saudi Consulate on October 2 to collect paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.