Jamal Khashoggi 'strangled' as he entered consulate: Turkish prosecutor

Mumbai/Ankara: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by 'strangulation' as soon as he entered consulate as part of premeditated killing, a Turkish prosecutor said.

Khashoggi's body was 'cut into pieces' after the murder, the prosecutor added.

A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan's office also said on Wednesday that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no "concrete results" despite "good-willed efforts" by Turkey to uncover the truth.

The statement is the first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered after he entered the Saudi Consulate on October 2 to collect paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.