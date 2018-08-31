The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 31, 2018 | Last Update : 08:23 AM IST

World, Asia

India ready to assist Sri Lanka in any way: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 6:31 am IST

We would like to see the development of Sri Lanka as something to which India has contributed which is of mutual benefit to the region— PM Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to participate in the 4th BIMSTEC summit in Kathmandu. (Photo: PTI )
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to participate in the 4th BIMSTEC summit in Kathmandu. (Photo: PTI )

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he had “extensive deliberations” on various aspects of India-Sri Lanka ties during a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena here, and expressed willingness to assist the country in any way that it desires.

Prime Minister Modi had a positive exchange of views with Sri Lankan President Sirisena on strengthening development cooperation and other areas of bilateral ties, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The two leaders met in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu on the sidelines of the 4th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit which is being held from August 30-31. “Delighted to meet President @MaithripalaS. We had extensive deliberations on various aspects of India-Sri Lanka friendship,” Modi tweeted.

“Cementing cooperation with a valued neighbour and close friend. President @MaithripalaS and PM @narendramodi meet on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, during a briefing, said that Prime Minister Modi met President Sirisena and the two leaders reviewed a development cooperation that the two countries are undertaking together. “A number of projects that we are doing in Sri Lanka was discussed and the Prime Minister reiterated that India is fully committed to ensuring that we will assist Sri Lanka in any way that it desires in taking these projects forward.

Tags: bimstec, prime minister narendra modi, bimstec summit

MOST POPULAR

1

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

2

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

3

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

4

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

5

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham