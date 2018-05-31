The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 31, 2018 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

World, Asia

PM Modi arrives in Singapore on last leg of his 3-nation trip

PTI
Published : May 31, 2018, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2018, 1:32 pm IST

PM Modi arrived in Singapore after a brief halt in Malaysia where he met Mahathir Mohammad and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi will deliver a keynote address at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Modi will deliver a keynote address at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership and deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Modi arrived in Singapore after a brief halt in Malaysia where he met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

Read: PM Modi arrives in Malaysia to meet newly-elected Mahathir Mohammad

An official welcome ceremony will be held in honour of Prime Minister Modi tomorrow, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore. Modi will hold talks with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and pay a courtesy visit to President Halimah Yacob. Prime Minister Lee will host an official lunch for Modi.

Today, Lee and Modi will attend a business event on innovation and entrepreneurship at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre. Prime Minister Modi will deliver a keynote address at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday.

Modi will visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens where an orchid will be named in his honour. "Prime Minister Modi's visit reflects the close relations between Singapore and India and will build on the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership signed in 2015," said a foreign ministry statement.

Tags: narendra modi, three-nation tour, shangri-la dialogue, lee hsien loong, india-singapore strategic partnership
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

2

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

3

Mass Fidelity Core: Puts a shame to speakers twice its size

4

Tesla hits parked California police vehicle; driver blames 'Autopilot'

5

Britain may get first saint in 400 years

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham