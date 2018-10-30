The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 30, 2018 | Last Update : 08:24 PM IST

World, Asia

As Sri Lankan crisis deepens, Minister says China financing horse-trading

AFP
Published : Oct 30, 2018, 6:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2018, 6:18 pm IST

A deputy minister in Wickremesinghe's administration, Ranjan Ramanayake, accused China of paying for Rajapaksa to buy legislators.

Parliament has been suspended since President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as head of government last Friday and nominated former strongarm leader Mahinda Rajapaksa for a spectacular return to frontline politics. (Photo: File)
 Parliament has been suspended since President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as head of government last Friday and nominated former strongarm leader Mahinda Rajapaksa for a spectacular return to frontline politics. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's rival prime ministers battled to tempt lawmakers from opposing sides Tuesday as they sought numbers to swing any parliamentary vote of confidence to end the country's constitutional crisis.

Parliament has been suspended since President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as head of government last Friday and nominated former strongarm leader Mahinda Rajapaksa for a spectacular return to frontline politics.

While Wickremesinghe has been backed by the United States and other countries in calling for the suspension to be lifted, both sides have been marshalling their support for a vote that will decide the rivals' fate.

Rajapaksa, 72, gave four legislators from Wickremesinghe's party ministerial portfolios after persuading them to defect on Monday.

Wickremesinghe, who has refused to leave the prime minister's residence since he was sacked, has in turn convinced two lawmakers from Sirisena's camp to join his United National Party.

Following the defections, Wickremesinghe has 105 MPs in the 225-seat chamber while Rajapaksa and Sirisena together have 98.

A majority of the 22 remaining MPs are expected to back Wickremesinghe in any vote but the horse-trading is sure to intensify, observers said.

A deputy minister in Wickremesinghe's administration, Ranjan Ramanayake, accused China of paying for Rajapaksa to buy legislators.

"I am telling China not to spend their millions to buy MPs in SriLanka. They want to buy the country wholesale," he said.

China denies interference

Rajapaksa led a pro-China policy during his 10 years as president up to 2015. But the claim was denied by the Chinese embassy in Colombo.

"Recent allegations about China by MP Ranjan Ramanayake are groundless and irresponsible," said an embassy statement to AFP.

"It is a matter of internal affairs, and China has consistently supported the principle of non-interference in other country's internal affairs."

Despite calls for a parliamentary vote to end the crisis, Sirisena showed no sign of lifting the suspension which runs until November 16.

Wickremesinghe's finance minister Mangala Samaraweera said the president is trying to buy time to secure votes for Rajapaksa.

"If he (the president) has the majority there is no need to keep parliament shut. He wants to buy time to do some horse deals," Samaraweera said.

Parliament speaker Karu Jayasuriya, who on Monday said there would be a "bloodbath" unless the assembly votes, stepped up his warnings of unrest in an official letter to the president calling for the suspension to be lifted.

"If you do not, we will not be able to stop people taking alternate action to protect their democratic rights," Jayasuriya said in the letter seen by AFP.

"In the name of democracy, I urge you to reconsider your decision to prorogue parliament and allow justice to be served."

Jayasuriya said more than 125 legislators had signed a petition seeking the reconvening of the assembly.

Tensions have already been heightened by the killing of one activist in the capital on Sunday.

Sirisena appointed a 12-member cabinet late Monday giving the powerful finance portfolio to Rajapaksa. Aides said the cabinet will be expanded to 30 members on Tuesday.

Rajapaksa -- whose rule was marked by grave allegations of rights abuses and authoritarianism -- said he was given the job because his predecessor's party "engaged in a quest to sell off valuable state assets and enterprises to foreign companies".

"I was aware that at this moment of national peril, the people expected our leadership and protection," Rajapaksa said after the cabinet was named. "Hence, I accepted the invitation."

Tags: sri lanka crisis, maithripala sirisena, ranil wickremesinghe, mahinda rajapaksa
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

MOST POPULAR

1

Dev Patel to make directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'

2

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

3

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

4

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

5

Unfortunate that Bollywood is still star driven, says Shonali Bose

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham