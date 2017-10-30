The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 30, 2017 | Last Update : 06:33 AM IST

World, Asia

Chinese foreign minister to visit Delhi for Dec summit

AGENCIES
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 5:45 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 5:58 am IST

Wang’s visit is regarded significant as it would set the tone for Mr Xi’s policy approach to India in his second term.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AP)
 Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will travel to New Delhi in December to attend the Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministers’ trilateral meeting, in what could be the first high-level Sino-India dialogue after Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced his second term.

Mr Wang will visit New Delhi to attend the RIC meeting and hold talks with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and meet India’s top leadership, Chinese official sources said when asked about the commencement of India-China dialogue ties as Mr Xi began his second term.

The once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China which concluded here last week endorsed a second five-year term for 64-year-old Mr Xi and elected a new set of leaders to rule the country for the next five years.

While no dates were mentioned for Mr Wang’s visit, officials said that he would attend the RIC meeting in December, which will also provide an opportunity for talks on bilateral ties in the aftermath of the 73-day standoff at Doklam which ended on August 28.

In September, Mr Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in the Chinese port city of Xiamen, and agreed to move forward.

Media reports previously said that the RIC meeting was planned for April this year, but Mr Wang did not confirm dates in the backdrop of China’s protests over the Dalai Lama visiting Arunachal Pradesh in the same month. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet.

Mr Wang’s visit is regarded significant as it would set the tone for Mr Xi’s policy approach to India in his second term.

Since Mr Xi took over in late 2012, bilateral relations were bogged down over his ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which includes the controversial $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

India has protested to China over CPEC as it traversed through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and boycotted the high-profile Belt and Road Forum (BRF) held by China in May.

Chinese officials say BRI under which China has invested $560 billion overseas has assumed new significance as it has been included in the CPC Constitution during its Congress.

In an apparent attempt to push BRI on the top of China’s diplomatic agenda, its top diplomat Yang Jiechi, 67, has been elevated to the new Politburo, a high-ranking body of the CPC though he was due to retire early next year.

Mr Yang was the Special Representative of the India-China border talks along with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

In view of Mr Yang’s elevation, Mr Wang may succeed him as state councillor in March next year and takeover as the top diplomat, according to the speculation.

In Chinese diplomatic hierarchy, state councillor has higher rank than the foreign minister. Besides BRI, the Doklam standoff has dented the ties.

Mr Wang’s visit also takes place after US President Donald Trump’s South Asia policy which warrants Pakistan, China’s close ally, to dismantle the terror safe havens on its soil.

Chinese officials say Mr Trump’s visit here on November 8 may provide more clarity to his policy towards the region.

Tags: xi jinping, sushma swaraj, wang yi

MOST POPULAR

1

From Anna to Abba, 70 Indian words added to Oxford dictionary

2

Expert explains why some people can handle break-ups better

3

Stranger Things creators already working on season three

4

Apple sacks employee after daughter's iPhone X video goes viral

5

'Selfie with Cow' contest to save cows

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham