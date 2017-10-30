Chinese foreign minister to visit Delhi for Dec summit

Wang’s visit is regarded significant as it would set the tone for Mr Xi’s policy approach to India in his second term.

Beijing: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will travel to New Delhi in December to attend the Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministers’ trilateral meeting, in what could be the first high-level Sino-India dialogue after Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced his second term.

Mr Wang will visit New Delhi to attend the RIC meeting and hold talks with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and meet India’s top leadership, Chinese official sources said when asked about the commencement of India-China dialogue ties as Mr Xi began his second term.

The once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China which concluded here last week endorsed a second five-year term for 64-year-old Mr Xi and elected a new set of leaders to rule the country for the next five years.

While no dates were mentioned for Mr Wang’s visit, officials said that he would attend the RIC meeting in December, which will also provide an opportunity for talks on bilateral ties in the aftermath of the 73-day standoff at Doklam which ended on August 28.

In September, Mr Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in the Chinese port city of Xiamen, and agreed to move forward.

Media reports previously said that the RIC meeting was planned for April this year, but Mr Wang did not confirm dates in the backdrop of China’s protests over the Dalai Lama visiting Arunachal Pradesh in the same month. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet.

Mr Wang’s visit is regarded significant as it would set the tone for Mr Xi’s policy approach to India in his second term.

Since Mr Xi took over in late 2012, bilateral relations were bogged down over his ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which includes the controversial $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

India has protested to China over CPEC as it traversed through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and boycotted the high-profile Belt and Road Forum (BRF) held by China in May.

Chinese officials say BRI under which China has invested $560 billion overseas has assumed new significance as it has been included in the CPC Constitution during its Congress.

In an apparent attempt to push BRI on the top of China’s diplomatic agenda, its top diplomat Yang Jiechi, 67, has been elevated to the new Politburo, a high-ranking body of the CPC though he was due to retire early next year.

Mr Yang was the Special Representative of the India-China border talks along with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

In view of Mr Yang’s elevation, Mr Wang may succeed him as state councillor in March next year and takeover as the top diplomat, according to the speculation.

In Chinese diplomatic hierarchy, state councillor has higher rank than the foreign minister. Besides BRI, the Doklam standoff has dented the ties.

Mr Wang’s visit also takes place after US President Donald Trump’s South Asia policy which warrants Pakistan, China’s close ally, to dismantle the terror safe havens on its soil.

Chinese officials say Mr Trump’s visit here on November 8 may provide more clarity to his policy towards the region.