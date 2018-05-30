The Asian Age | News

Taliban suicide bomb attack kills 3 police, wounds 12 others in Afghanistan

AP
May 30, 2018
The attack began when suicide bomber detonated vehicle full of explosives close to police building.

A number of civilians houses were damaged by the car bomb. (Photo: Representational/AP)
Kabul: At least three police officers were killed after a group of Taliban suicide bombers attacked a police station in eastern Logar province, provincial officials said Wednesday.

The slain police included the commander of the police station, another officer and the deputy director of traffic police for Logar's capital of Puli Alim, said Khalid Safi, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

In addition, 12 others including four police and eight civilians were wounded in the Wednesday morning attack, said Shah Poor Ahmadzai, spokesman for the provincial police chief. Two young children were among those wounded, he said.

The attack began when a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives close to the police building. Three other suicide bombers then tried to enter into the compound, Ahmadzai said. The three were shot and killed by security forces within five minutes of the gunbattle, he said.

A number of civilians houses were damaged by the car bomb, he said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security forces as well as government officials since the announcement of their spring offensive in April across the country.

