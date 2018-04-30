The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 30, 2018 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

World, Asia

Trump should win Nobel Peace Prize, says South Korea's President

REUTERS
Published : Apr 30, 2018, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2018, 4:04 pm IST

Moon and Kim Jong-un pledged to end hostilities between 2 countries and work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

'President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace,' Moon told a Cabinet meeting, according to a presidential Blue House official who briefed media. (Photo: AP)
 'President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace,' Moon told a Cabinet meeting, according to a presidential Blue House official who briefed media. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said US President Donald Trump should win a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme, a South Korean official said on Monday.

“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace,” Moon told a Cabinet meeting, according to a presidential Blue House official who briefed media.

Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday pledged to end hostilities between the two countries and work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.

Read: North, South Korea to sign peace treaty after 65 yrs, agree on denuclearisation

Trump is preparing for his own summit with Kim in late May or early June.

That upcoming meeting was the main subject of a private walk and chat that Kim and Moon had during their meeting at the border, the official said.

In January, Moon said Trump “deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks. It could be a resulting work of the US-led sanctions and pressure.”

Read: US to continue with maximum pressure campaign against North Korea: WH

