Pakistan lifts ban on Indian films after three months

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday lifted a ban on screening of Indian films amid persistent tensions between the two countries.

Minister of state for information Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that the government had decided to maintain the present policy regarding import of Indian cinematograph films.

She explained the decision had been taken after reviewing the benefits Pakistani cinema trade can derive from exhibition of Indian films and in order to develop, strengthen and enhance the indigenous productions.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority had also forced a ban on Indian television channels and entertainment programmes aired in Pakistan.

Afterwards, a committee was formed by the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which recommended to exhibit Indian films in Pakistan and forwarded a summary seeking to lift the ban to the premier after deliberating upon the issue with all stakeholders. The ban on Indian films was then lifted by Mr Sharif, the minister said.

Film Exhibitors Association of Pakistan imposed a ban on the screening of Indian movies in cinemas in October last year following escalation of tensions with India and skirmishes along the LoC.