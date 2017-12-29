The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 29, 2017 | Last Update : 05:40 AM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan: Metal chip found in shoe being analysed

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Dec 29, 2017, 2:55 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2017, 2:59 am IST

Chetankul, Jadhav’s wife, and Avanti, his mother, met him in the foreign office in Islamabad on December 25.

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s (from left to right) wife, mother are being escorted by an Indian diplomat after meeting with Jadhav at foreign ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP/File)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav’s (from left to right) wife, mother are being escorted by an Indian diplomat after meeting with Jadhav at foreign ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif on Thursday rejected India’s allegation of harassing the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav and said that investigators had found a “metal chip” in the shoes worn by Chetankul Yadav and were analysing it.

“A metal chip has been found in one of the shoes, which is being analysed,” Mr Asif said.

Chetankul, Mr Jadhav’s wife, and Avanti, his mother, met him in the foreign office in Islamabad on December 25. Chetankul was asked to remove her shoes and use another pair for the meeting after a “metal object” was found in it. Officials suspected that it could be a recording device. Mr Jadhav, who has been convicted of terrorism and espionage by a Pakistani Army court, faces the death sentence.
 
Referring to the “intense hue and cry in India” about the change of clothes of the visitors, the retention of the shoe of the wife and the language in which the meeting was conducted,” the foreign minister underscored that Pakistan’s humanitarian gesture did not negate the fact that this was “not an ordinary meeting between a mother and wife with their son and husband.”
 
The reality, he said, remains that “Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is a serving Indian Naval Officer and a convicted Indian terrorist and spy responsible for multiple deaths and destruction in Pakistan.”
 
Categorically rejecting India’s allegations, Mr Asif said the meeting was permitted on humanitarian grounds, in line with Islamic teachings and traditions of compassion and grace. “Trying to distort an agreed security check and attempting to portray it as a deliberate religious/cultural disrespect denotes bad faith and is regrettable. It is unfortunate that the frenzied Indian media is driving Indian politics,” Mr Asif said, and added that routine airport security checks often entail removal of Christian crosses and Muslim veils.  
 
Stressing that Pakistan had been open and transparent throughout the meeting, offered in good faith, he said, “We do not wish to indulge in fallacious accusations and blame game and should focus on the bigger positive outcome that the meeting happened, despite immense challenges and impediments, instead of distortion of facts and baseless propaganda, which vitiates the atmosphere and is counter-productive”.

Mr Asif said a comprehensive security check was essential before Jadhav’s meeting with his wife and mother. “This was agreed between both countries, in advance, through diplomatic channels. The visitors were treated with respect and dignity. The change of clothes and removal of jewelry or ornaments etc. was purely for security reasons. The visitors changed into their own clothes after the meeting… The wife’s shoes were retained as they did not clear the security check,” the foreign minister said in his statement.

The minister said the meeting — initially scheduled for 30 minutes — was extended to 40 minutes on their request. “The success of the meeting was evident by the fact that the mother thanked Pakistan after the visit,” he remarked.
 
Mr Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court on April 10, 2017, for allegedly carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi. India approached the International Court of Justice against the death sentence which stayed the execution until a verdict in the case.
 
Separately on Thursday, foreign office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan will continue the positive gestures irrespective of the response from India. “We will continue the goodwill gestures. Propaganda will not stop us,” he said at his weekly media briefing.

“Commander Jadhav is a spy and a terrorist. The meeting was not allowed to be conducted in Marathi due to security reasons. There is nothing sinister in that. They spoke comfortably in English for about 40 minutes which is duly recorded — again, India was pre-informed that the meeting would be recorded,” the spokesperson elaborated. The mother, he said, was allowed to say a short prayer in Hindi or Marathi.

He said Pakistan had formally proposed a detailed media interaction of the visitors, including with Indian media, in the foreign office. “However, this proposal was turned down by India in writing and the Indian request was accepted. However, media has every right to ask questions from a safe distance in line with international norms… Unlike India, media in Pakistan is not under any restrictions or gag orders,” he contended.

Tags: khawaja mohammed asif, kulbhushan jadhav
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

After busting illegal cockfighting racket, Cambodian police kill, eat 92 roosters

2

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Brisbane International but says yes to Australian Open

3

Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-meter tower

4

The Greatest Showman movie review: It's a show well done

5

Sea of plastic: Bali announces ‘garbage emergency’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham