The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

World, Asia

Boats carrying dead bodies wash up in Japan, likely to be from North Korea

AP
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 9:36 am IST

One of the bodies was holding a 1,000 won North Korean note, suggesting the boat was from there.

The boat recovered Monday was spotted on Saturday, but seas were too rough at the time for rescuers to approach it. (Photo: AP)
 The boat recovered Monday was spotted on Saturday, but seas were too rough at the time for rescuers to approach it. (Photo: AP)

Tokyo: Japan is stepping up patrols and urging local authorities and fishermen to be on the alert after several boats thought to be from North Korea, with some carrying dead bodies, were found on its northern coast.

"The coast guard and police have to cooperate to step up sea patrols around Japan," the chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said Tuesday when asked about reports that a boat carrying eight dead bodies was found on the coast of Akita prefecture, which faces North Korea across the Sea of Japan.

"The government intends to improve this to ensure we can guard against suspicious boats or people arriving in Japan," Suga said.

He said local authorities, fishermen and residents should report if they spot any questionable boats or people.

Last week, police rescued eight people thought to be North Korean fishermen who ended up stranded along with their squid catch.

In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, photo, an unidentified boat is pictured in Oga, Akita prefecture, northern Japan after being washed ashore. (Photo: AP)In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, photo, an unidentified boat is pictured in Oga, Akita prefecture, northern Japan after being washed ashore. (Photo: AP)

A week earlier, the coast guard rescued three North Korean men from a capsized fishing boat off Japan's northern coast. They were transferred hours later to another North Korean vessel that was to return them home. The coast guard later found three bodies of missing crew members from that boat, then four more bodies in another capsized boat believed to be North Korean. They were thought to have drowned.

It is unclear if the people aboard the several dozen North Korean boats that drift near Japanese shores each year are intending to defect or simply unable to make their way back aboard their unseaworthy wooden boats.

The boat recovered Monday was spotted on Saturday, but seas were too rough at the time for rescuers to approach it. It was unflagged and was reported to be "nationality unclear."

However, a coast guard official reached by phone in Akita said one of the bodies was holding a 1,000 won North Korean note, suggesting the boat was from there.

Six bodies were found inside a storage room near the bow of the boat, below deck, and another two near the stern. All were men and partially decomposed, the official said. She spoke on condition of anonymity, following coast guard policy.

The crude vessel with its very low gunwale had lost its propeller and rudder, and was similar to other poorly equipped boats often seen operating from North Korea.

Autopsies of the dead men were underway.

Tags: japan, japan sea, akita prefecture, boat with dead bodies, ghost boats, north korea, sea of japan
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

MOST POPULAR

1

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

2

DNA evidence suggests ancient samples of Yeti actually belong to bears

3

New tests at Jesus' presumed tomb back traditional beliefs

4

'Made in India' robot Mitra greets Ivanka, Modi at GES 2017

5

Experts reveal top 6 tips to deal with children's fussy eating habits

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham