Indonesia search and rescue says all 189 aboard crashed jet 'likely' dead

Family members of the crashed Indonesian Lion Air JT-610 react at Pangkal Pinang airport, in Bangka Belitung province on October 29, 2018. - An Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 188 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, 2018, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta: All 189 passenger and crew aboard a crashed Indonesian jet were “likely” killed in the accident, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said Monday, as it announced it had found human remains.

“My prediction is that nobody survived because the victims that we found, their bodies were no longer intact and it’s been hours so it is likely 189 people have died,” agency operational director Bambang Suryo Aji told reporters.