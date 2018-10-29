Indonesia search and rescue says all 189 aboard crashed jet 'likely' dead

Monday, Oct 29, 2018 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST
Jakarta: All 189 passenger and crew aboard a crashed Indonesian jet were “likely” killed in the accident, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said Monday, as it announced it had found human remains.
“My prediction is that nobody survived because the victims that we found, their bodies were no longer intact and it’s been hours so it is likely 189 people have died,” agency operational director Bambang Suryo Aji told reporters.