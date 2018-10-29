The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 29, 2018

World, Asia

Indonesia search and rescue says all 189 aboard crashed jet 'likely' dead

AFP
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 4:13 pm IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 4:19 pm IST

'My prediction is that nobody survived because the victims that we found, their bodies were no longer intact,' agency operational director.

Family members of the crashed Indonesian Lion Air JT-610 react at Pangkal Pinang airport, in Bangka Belitung province on October 29, 2018. - An Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 188 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, 2018, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo: AFP)
 Family members of the crashed Indonesian Lion Air JT-610 react at Pangkal Pinang airport, in Bangka Belitung province on October 29, 2018. - An Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 188 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, 2018, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta: All 189 passenger and crew aboard a crashed Indonesian jet were “likely” killed in the accident, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said Monday, as it announced it had found human remains.

“My prediction is that nobody survived because the victims that we found, their bodies were no longer intact and it’s been hours so it is likely 189 people have died,” agency operational director Bambang Suryo Aji told reporters.

Tags: indonesia plane crash, lion air plane crash
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya, Jakarta

