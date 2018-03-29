The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018 | Last Update : 03:31 AM IST

World, Asia

LoC provocations will damage peace situation: Pakistan

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2018, 2:13 am IST

Asif Ghafoor said situation in region became complex in the aftermath of a tweet earlier this year by US President Donald Trump against Pakistan.

General Ghafoor said India should also be thankful to Pakistan that it acted as a buffer state between unstable Afghanistan and India otherwise India would also have been affected by the scourge of terrorism.
 General Ghafoor said India should also be thankful to Pakistan that it acted as a buffer state between unstable Afghanistan and India otherwise India would also have been affected by the scourge of terrorism.

Islamabad: Pakistan’s military on Wednesday said that alleged ‘Indian provocations’ along Line of Control and Working Boundary will have negative implications for the region. Addressing a news conference here, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said the situation was not very different from the previous year and ‘948 ceasefire violations’ had so far been recorded in first three months.

He said India should know that any ‘provocative acts along the LoC’ will further deteriorate peace situation between Pakistan and India. The DG ISPR said Pakistan was a peaceful country but “our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness.”  He urged India to end targeting civilian population along LoC and Working Boundary.

On Pak-US relations, major general Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan had played a key role in war against terrorism and to bring peace and stability in the region.

He said situation in region became complex in the aftermath of a tweet earlier this year by US President Donald Trump against Pakistan.

However, the US must recognize the historic positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating rapprochement between the US and China in 1970s, helping the US in becoming unipolar power and assisting Washington in gaining its objectives in Afghanistan.

General Ghafoor said India should also be thankful to Pakistan that it acted as a buffer state between unstable Afghanistan and India otherwise India would also have been affected by the scourge of terrorism.

However, he said, if India continued its efforts to destabilize Pakistan by using the land of Afghanistan, it will serve no good for the region. He said there is also a need that all countries of the region and beyond work with Pakistan to eradicate the menace of terrorism. On internal security situation, he said Operation Raddul Fasaad (elimination of discord) continues across Pakistan and so far 26 major operations and 23318 Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) had been carried out during which over 23000 weapons recovered.

He said security situation in Balochistan had improved to a great extent and peace has returned to the province. He said army has deployed more troops in the areas where economic projects are in progress.

The General said civilian government has a lead role in socio-economic development of Balochistan while security forces are assisting the provincial government.

Highlighting the problems of electricity, water and communication infrastructure in Balochistan, he said efforts are being to provide these facilities.

Tags: ispr, line of control, ceasefire violations
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

2

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

3

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

4

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

5

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

more

ALSO FROMLife

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham